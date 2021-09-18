iPhone 13 vs iPhone 12: Know what changes in price and datasheet | Cell phone

The good news is that the iPhone 12 gained discounts with the arrival of its successor and can be found in the R$6,090 range on Amazon. On the other hand, until the publication of this matter, the manufacturer had not informed the date of arrival of the new generation in national territory.

Both iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 have a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR screen and OLED panel. However, according to Apple, the iPhone 13 now features an image up to 28% brighter, with 800 nits to see in sunlight and peaks of 1,200 nits in HDR content. In addition, despite being more powerful, the new version promises to consume less energy.

As with the iPhone 12, the current generation resolution is Full HD+ (2532 x 1170 pixels) at 460 dpi and True Tone technology to optimize the display of more natural colors.

The visual changes between generations are subtle. Two more significant changes are the reduction in notch size by 20% and the diagonal arrangement of the rear cameras, unlike the one found in the previous model, which was vertical. The iPhone 13 follows the design of rectangular frame, flat sides and minimal edges already present in the previous generation.

The recently launched iPhone 13 innovates by bringing back the pink finish, but abandoning the old green and purple. Both phones are also available in red, white, black and navy blue.

Apple maintained the IP68 certification, which allows submersion in water up to 6 meters for 30 minutes, and the material called Ceramic Shield (from English, ceramic shield), which protects the screen against scratches and scratches on the screen. These features coexist with the aerospace aluminum finish.

Perhaps the back of the phone looks very similar between the two generations. However, according to Apple, the 12MP dual set with the lenses now positioned at 45° has the largest sensor ever used in the main camera, plus a faster sensor in the ultra wide. The photographic module brings optical stabilization to it as a whole, and no longer to specific lenses.

According to the manufacturer, the result is that the main camera captures more details in the dark areas of photos and the ultra wide understands 47% more light, for better photos and videos. The selfie camera, with True Deepth technology, is also 12 MP.

Another new feature of the iPhone 13 is the variety of photographic and filming features. The main ones are the Cinema Mode, responsible for carrying out focus and depth transitions during recordings, and the Photo Styles, a kind of filter accessible in real time by the camera app.

In common, the two Apple smartphones bring videos in 4K with a speed of 60 fps (frames per second), HDR system, Night Mode, Portrait Mode and optical zoom of up to 2x.

Performance and Storage

According to Apple, the iPhone 12 with the A14 Bionic processor had a 50% jump over rivals. In turn, the iPhone 13 promises to go even further by debuting the fastest processor in terms of computing, graphics and artificial intelligence among all Apple smartphones: the A15 Bionic.

The RAM memory went from 4 GB to 6 GB in the new model, according to specialized websites, since the value is not usually officially informed by Apple.

Another advantage observed in the new generation is related to storage. While the iPhone 12 is available in 64GB, 128GB or 265GB versions, the iPhone 13 starts at 128GB and can go up to 512GB. None of them support microSD for memory expansion.

The battery has gone through significant advances. According to Apple, the iPhone 13 supports up to 2.5 hours more away from outlets than the iPhone 12. In practice, this represents the possibility of watching videos for 19 hours, against the previous 17 hours, for example.

The manufacturer does not usually inform the calculation to obtain these data. Specialized websites estimate that the battery capacity of the iPhone 13 is equivalent to 3,095 mAh and that of the iPhone 12, to 2,815 mAh.

A common point among cell phones is the ability to recharge up to 50% of the battery in 30 minutes with a 20 Watt charger. Both support MagSafe magnet-based accessories. However, neither the accessories nor the power adapter are included in the box, which only contains the USB-C cable for Lightning.

The iPhone 12 left the factory with iOS 14, the latest version at that time. With the arrival of the iPhone 13, Apple also announced the launch of the new iOS 15. The new feature will be available from September 20th for all branded smartphones launched from 2015, which includes the two models in this comparison. Its main changes are the possibility to separate work and professional profiles, Focus Mode, new privacy functions and new ways of viewing.

Additional features don’t vary widely between smartphones. In common, both include 5G DSS and 5G SA, a version that should arrive in Brazil in 2021, Wi‑Fi 6 (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and NFC for making payments by approach through Apple Pay.

In addition to connectivity, both also offer Dual SIM support (eSIM and nano SIM), USB port and face recognition via FaceID.

The iPhone 13 was released at lower prices compared to its predecessor. These values ​​vary according to available storage: R$7,599 (128GB), R$8,599 (256GB) and R$10,599 (512GB).

The iPhone 12 hit stores in 2020 costing between R$7,999 and R$9,499. You can currently buy it on Amazon for R$6,090 (64GB), R$6,400 (128GB) or R$7,700 (256GB).

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 12 Specifications iPhone 13 iPhone 12 Launch september 2021 october 2020 launch price from BRL 7,599 from BRL 7,999 Current price – from BRL 6,090 Screen 6.1 inches 6.1 inches screen resolution Full HD+ (2532 x 1170) Full HD+ (2532 x 1170) Processor A15 Bionic A14 Bionic RAM memory 6GB 4GB Storage 128, 256 or 512 GB 64, 128 or 256 GB Memory card no support no support Back camera dual, 12 MP and 12 MP dual, 12 MP and 12 MP Frontal camera 12 MP 12 MP Drums 3,095 mAh 2,815 mAh Operational system iOS 15 iOS 15 Dimensions and weight 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.65 mm; 173 g 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm; 164g Colors red, white, black, blue and pink black, white, red, blue and green

With information from Apple (1/two)

