Iron ore drops 7% in Dalian this Friday

Prices of futures contracts for raw materials for the steel industry in China fell this Friday, with the contract of iron ore leading losses, while Beijing is considering including more cities under its environmental controls.

The Ministry of Ecology and Environment said in a draft guideline on Thursday that it plans to involve 64 regions under monitoring during a winter air pollution campaign.

The regulator said steelmakers in these regions would be required to reduce output based on their emission levels during the campaign, from October to the end of March.

“Strict production controls have reduced market prices recently and the pessimistic outlook for demand has intensified,” analysts at SinoSteel Futures wrote in a note.

The most-traded iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange for January delivery closed down 7% to 629 yuan ($97.50). The contract has plummeted 14% this week.

Spot prices for 62% iron ore for delivery to China SH-CCN-IRNOR62 fell by $4 to $115.5 a ton on Thursday, according to consultancy SteelHome.

The futures contracts of coal coke on the Dalian exchange fell 3.3% to 2,693 yuan a ton, and coke prices closed down 3.5% to 3,218 yuan a ton. They fell 4.7% and 8.3%, respectively, in the week.

the rebar of steel for construction material on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 2.3% to 5,478 yuan a ton.

Hot-rolled coils, used in cars and appliances, fell 1.8% to RMB 5,677 per tonne.