Iron ore losses signal more problems ahead

(Bloomberg) – China’s measures to clean up the industrial sector are causing a sharp drop in iron ore, close to reaching less than US$ 100 a ton.

Futures have weakened more than 50% since peaking in May amid restrictions on steel in China, the world’s biggest producer, to meet the target of lower volumes this year. The slowdown in the Chinese real estate sector is also affecting demand.

With the losses, iron ore stands out as one of the worst-performing commodities and an exception amid the raw material boom, which pushed aluminum to its highest price in 13 years as gas prices rise and coal futures reach record levels.

Iron ore again in double digits for the first time since July last year would be a relief to steelmakers but a blow to the world’s biggest miners, which posted strong profits over the rally in the first half.

This is bad news for Australia, a large producer of iron ore, where the main input to the steel industry accounts for around 40% of exports of goods.

The selling wave in the iron ore market has driven volatility to its highest level in five years. According to UBS, the fall “happened faster than expected.”

Stocks at ports are 10% above the level of the previous year, and expectations of a reduction in Chinese demand coincide with forecasts of an increase in global supply. UBS predicts prices will average $89 next year, a 12% cut from the previous estimate.

It’s a different story for the steel sector, where prices remain high. The market remains short on supply as China’s production cuts significantly outpace sagging demand, according to Citigroup.

Spot rebar prices are close to their highest since May, albeit 12% below that month’s high, and domestic stocks have been shrinking for eight weeks.

China has insisted that steelmakers cut production this year to limit carbon emissions. Now, more restrictions may be on the way to guarantee blue skies during the Winter Olympics.

The measures are starting to take effect, with steel production at its lowest level in 17 months in August and signaling a decline in early September. Volumes need to fall 8.7% year-on-year over the past four months to achieve steady annual output, according to China International Capital Corp.

Shares of iron ore producers like Rio Tinto, BHP, Vale and Fortescue Metals felt the impact. The fall in prices should weigh on profits that followed the previous appreciation of prices.

Larger producers are able to resist lower prices, as their production costs can be less than US$20 a ton, but smaller miners will be hardest hit.

These operators tend to restart or increase production when the market rises too high, and processes such as transporting ore from mines to ports make these companies more sensitive to price fluctuations.

