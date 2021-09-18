Is ICMS charged twice?

The ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services), a tax levied by the states, has been singled out by President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) as the culprit behind the rise in gasoline prices. Without giving further details, Bolsonaro says that there is a “double taxation” of ICMS.

Figures from the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels) deny the president, and show that Petrobras’ increases, and not the ICMS, weighed more for the recent rise in gasoline. Furthermore, according to specialists, from a technical point of view, there is no “double taxation” of ICMS. But the tax is actually charged twice, at two different times. This does not mean that ICMS is charged double, but that there is a kind of “cascade”.

The ICMS is criticized for this: the tax itself is already included in the price of gasoline before being charged, which increases the collection. Without this method of calculation, a liter of gasoline for R$5, with ICMS of 25%, would pay R$1.25 in tax. But, in reality, it pays R$1.67. Understand the following details:

VAT charged on itself

ICMS on fuels it is not fixed: the tax amount is calculated by a percentage (the rate) applied to the price. Therefore, the higher the price, the higher the tax will be, even if the rate has not changed.

The way in which ICMS is charged is what attracts criticism. By the so-called “inside charging”, the tax amount ends up included in the price that is used as a calculation basis for the tax. In other words, the ICMS ends up levied on itself.

Because of the “inside” charge, if a product costs R$5 and the ICMS rate is 25%, for example, the tax amount will not be R$1.25 (25% of R$5). According to João Eloi Olenike, executive president of the IBPT (Brazilian Institute of Planning and Taxation), the final value will be R$ 1.67 because there is the inclusion of the ICMS itself in the price.

The amount is even higher than if the tax was charged “outside” (only the percentage of the price), but much lower than a double charge, in which the ICMS amount would be R$ 2.50 (R $1.25 + R$1.25.

Charging “from the inside” is not illegal: the Constitution provides for the calculation to be like this since 2002. Second Olenike, is a “Brazilian jabuticaba”, that is, something that only exists here.

It is a way to charge more and disguise this charge. In the end, the rate that appears in the legislation is not the one that is actually charged. With the charge inside, it’s much bigger.

João eloi Olenike

Douglas Mota, partner in the Tax area of demarest Lawyers, says this is an ICMS problem in general.

ICMS is a tax that is levied on ICMS itself. But that doesn’t just happen with fuels, it’s for everything. It’s a tribute rule.

Douglas Mota, partner in the Tax area of demarest Lawyers

Why is it not double taxation?

Experts say that, technically, double taxation occurs when two different levels of government charge two taxes with the same function on the same product or service. It would be double taxation, for example, if the federal government had a tax on the circulation of goods similar to ICMS, and both (the federal tax and the ICMS itself) were levied on gasoline.

There is no double taxation. The term being used is not correct.

João Eloi Olenike

Outside of technical terms, an interpretation of the “double taxation” mentioned by the president could be a supposed double ICMS charge. This would be the case, for example, if the rates were applied twice on the same price – which also does not occur.

high rates

The ICMS percentages are defined by each state. Second survey of Fefuels (National Federation of Commerce of Fuels and Lubricants), they vary from 25% (amount charged in states like Santa Catarina and São Paulo) to 34% (rate in Rio de Janeiro).

josiane Minardi, tax lawyer partner of the gamil Föppel Lawyers, claims that such high rates are contrary to the Constitution, which determines that products considered essential have lower taxation.

The Constitution provides that ICMS is selective, that is, it varies according to the essentiality of the product. The more essential, the lower the taxation. What we see is that ICMS on fuels, as well as on electricity, for example, have very high rates. But this has been around for a long time.

josiane Minardi

Average price

There is also an important detail for fuels. Unlike other products, the price used to calculate the tax is not the amount the driver pays at the pump.

This is because the ICMS is collected through tax substitution: instead of charging the tax in each of the links in the chain (refinery, distributors and service stations), state governments collect everything at once, in the refineries. The idea is to facilitate inspection and avoid tax evasion. Other products, such as beverages, are also taxed this way.

Therefore, the value used as a base is an average price, the fiscal list, which is updated every two weeks by the states. This average price is the result of a survey of resellers. But, as it is an average, there are posts that charge more or less than the tariff.

What happens is a ripple effect, because the price at the pump is already inflated with the ICMS charged at the refinery.

Halley Henares Neto, president of ABAT (Brazilian Association of Tax Advocacy)

Paulo Miranda Soares, president of Fecombustíveis, criticizes the way the research is carried out. According to him, the surveys are biased because they also consider capital posts, which have greater sales volume, and those in the interior, which generally have a higher price.

It’s a kind of ‘tax smarts’, because states use higher prices to average. In the end, it is the consumer who pays the most.

Paulo Soares

Fixed value would solve?

Fecombustíveis defends that ICMS is no longer charged at a rate, and that it becomes a fixed amount per liter of gasoline, as are federal taxes.

The federal government sent a bill to Congress proposing this change, but the text has not yet been voted on. One of the problems is the impact on state finances.

The problem is that ICMS is the basis of the state’s cash, especially that charged on electricity, fuel and telecommunications.

Marcio José da Silveira, professor of tax planning at Ibmec-SP

Furthermore, there is no guarantee that a fixed value tax would decrease the final value for the consumer.

The project would provide predictability [à cobrança do imposto], but the impact for the consumer depends on what this fixed price will be.

Douglas Mota

In early September, the AGU (Attorney-General of the Union) went to the STF (Supreme Court) asking that Congress approve, in 120 days, a law that would standardize rates between the states.

“Controversy does not exist”, says Comsefaz

André Horta, institutional director of Comsefaz (National Committee of Secretaries of Finance, Finance, Revenue or Taxation of the States and Federal District), says that the “controversy” created by Bolsonaro about a “double taxation” of ICMS “does not exist”.

The discussion about tax substitution has been going on for a long time. This has already been contested and ended up being included in the Constitution. A typical case is the soda: can you imagine if the state went to every bar or snack bar to collect the tax? It is a very high operating cost, there would be no apparatus to inspect it.

André Horta

Horta says that, as the price used as the basis for calculating the tax is the result of a survey, “the retailer defines the basis”.

If the price at the post decreases, the fiscal agenda will also drop. And, if the station sells gasoline at a value lower than the tariff, it is entitled to receive the difference. (…) The ICMS rule prohibits states from charging too much tax.

André Horta

According to him, the bill presented by the federal government ended up stalling in Congress not because of its content, but because the federal government “presented the topic inappropriately”, without talking to the states, “which is not healthy from a federative point of view” .

Government does not comment on criticism

O UOL he sought out the Ministry of Economy to comment on the criticisms regarding the president’s speeches and also the government’s project on ICMS. The agency declined to comment.

The article also contacted the Federal Government’s Communication Secretariat, but did not receive a response until the publication of this text.