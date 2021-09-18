Is ICMS the main villain in the increase in fuel? For Credit Suisse, yes

O Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) is one of the main responsible for the sharpest rise in the prices of fuels, point the Credit Suisse in a report obtained by the Money Times.

Since the beginning of 2021, the price of the product has soared R$1.50 per liter at the pump. However, only half of this increase can be attributed to Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) (about R$0.75 per liter), recall analysts Regis Cardoso and Marcelo Gumiero.

“The remainder (R$0.75 per liter) is mainly due to state ICMS taxes and the mixture of anhydrous ethanol in gasoline. It is noteworthy that Petrobras refinery door prices peaked very early this year, in March, before the news flow intensified. Since then, the company’s prices have not changed, but prices at the pump have increased by R$0.40 per liter in higher taxes and costs of delivery. ethanol saltier”, they complete.

The problem, according to analysts, is that ICMS is a mobile tax: whenever the price of Gasoline or from ethanol anhydrous rises, the value rises at the pump and the tax follows the jump.

“Since the pump price itself already includes ICMS, when the tax rises, the pump price rises and then ICMS jumps again. This further amplifies the upward pressure on fuel prices,” they say.

Furthermore, analysts argue that state taxes represent a very significant portion of the final price. Varies by state: for example, the Rio de Janeiro has the highest value (35%) and São Paulo the lowest (25%).

“In our opinion, making ICMS a tax like PIS/COFINS, which means a fixed rate per volume, could help to mitigate the problem,” they say.

And it’s not just the Petroleum, you biofuels also had increases. Anhydrous ethanol, in the case of gasoline, and biodiesel, in the case of diesel, are part of the price composition of costs at the pump.

Government measure more hinders than helps

For Cardoso and Gumiero, distributors, for the most part, have no influence on final prices. They claim that the distribution’s Ebitda margin is only R$0.10 per liter, which represents only about 1.5% of the price at the pump.

The duo further argues that it’s mathematically impossible to make any substantial reductions to pump up prices by attacking distribution margins, “but the government seems to focus on measures like direct ethanol sales (to bypass distributors) and white flag pumps at branded gas stations” .

“In our view, these initiatives are meaningless. to make a material difference in pump prices, but increase the risk of tax evasion, which can only make the situation worse,” they add.

The Government issued an MP (Provisional Measure) that aims to anticipate the direct sale of ethanol and makes the so-called “guardianship to the flag” more flexible.

The executive claims that the direct sale of ethanol by producers or importers to retail resellers, dispensing with the intermediation of distributor agents, seeks to streamline the sector and reduce costs.

“The new Provisional Measure authorizes interested parties to opt for the immediate application of these rules, as long as they submit to the new tax regime provided for in MP No. 1,063,” the government said in the statement.

And the dollar?

The main variable responsible for the recent performance in prices of fuels is the exchange rate, says analyst Vitor Sousa, from Great Investments.

The recent devaluation of the real against the dollar caused the price of bombs to soar. Other ingredients that are part of the gasoline bill are: international price of Petroleum, taxes and operating costs

The expert recalls that oil, one of the key points in the price of gasoline, is not the same around the world.

“When it comes to the international price of oil, the major references (benchmarks) are the Brent and WTI. Brent oil is more famous and serves as a reference for the price of at least 60% of all oil in the world — including here”, explains Sousa.

Brazil is not self-sufficient in oil because it does not produce the commodity in the exact proportions according to our needs. Thus, the country needs to import oil and oil products, capturing both the rise in the barrel — quoted above US$ 70 — and the North American currency.

“As Brazil is not truly self-sufficient, Petrobras needs to sell its products/derivatives at the international market price. Otherwise, it will incur financial losses through subsidizing the derivatives to be sold in the domestic market”, justifies the analyst at Genial.