“Is there a The Last Dance?”

Thirty-seven-year-old midfielder is down in Hurricane and the situation was even more spicy when interacting with a profile linked to Corinthians fans on Instagram this Friday (17)

Jadson is currently one of the athletes in the athletic which have been criticized the most by fans on social media. The last time he played a game for the Hurricane was in the elimination of the Paraná Championship against FC Cascavel, when the athleticano’s patience ran out for good. The disappointment was such that António Oliveira left the position of coach. Since then, the shirt 39 has not stepped on the field.

So far in 2021, Jadson has played 21 games, with three goals scored. But the midfielder had been out of space for some time under the command of the Portuguese coach, so much so that the participation in the State game happened because the commission decided to mix holders with reserves. Even so, Oliveira denied any raids with the shipowner.

“I didn’t have a problem with any player. It’s a fact. Jadson is a simple situation to resolve, I’ve always been honest with him. The importance he could have at that point in his career is more important outside than inside.”, declared the Portuguese in an interview with the channel bandsports.

But Jadson seems to be far from changing the panorama in front of the Athletico fan. This Friday (17), the midfielder had a kind of “remember” for his former club Corinthians.

In his personal Instagram account, Jadson reposted a profile picture of Corinthians fans with the following message: “Jadson, isn’t there a The Last Dance?” In the photo, the midfielder celebrates a goal for Timon and there is also the caption that the athlete participated in more than 50% of Alvinegro’s goals in the 2018 season.

For Corinthians, Jadson was two-time Brazilian champion (2015 and 2017) and triple champion from São Paulo (’15, ’16 and ’17). He left annoyed with then coach Tiago Nunes at the beginning of 2020 and returned to CT do Caju, exactly the place that revealed him to the international football scene.

UPDATING:

“Athletico has already started the process of “exiting” Jadson from the main group. Athlete will train separately until the end of his contract (12/31).”

️ Monique Vilela, from Banda B portal