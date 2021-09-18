‘It was horrible’ · TV News

Solange Gomes decided to expose the tantrum that Nego do Borel had in A Fazenda 13 this Saturday (18th). The ex-muse of Tuba do Gugu told Rico Melquiades what the singer did in the stall when he received an alert from the production. “It was horrible,” she said.

“He was yelling at the production, saying, ‘Fuck*! Won’t you open this door?'” the actress said. “Took Dayane’s bucket [Mello], threw on the wall. I took Dayane and put her to bed because for better or for worse, we are women”, she detailed.

“If two men got out there…”, he said, afraid of what might have happened. Solange also told a part of the outbreak that did not happen in Play Plus, in which Nego and Dynho Alves almost got slapped. “He kept saying it was better, he sent Dynho to make history,” he said.

“I’m very sad. You don’t understand. They almost came to blows,” lamented Luiza Ambiel’s friend. “And Victor [Pecoraro] separating everything?” Rico asked.

the outbreak

The funkeiro rebelled when he took a call of attention from the program’s production after the party. In the stall, Nego do Borel started throwing several objects against the wall, even at the risk of injuring his other five companions and the horse.

“Funny, right, this fuck*. You guys say we’re free, and we’re free like that, right? Okay, thanks. Thanks,” said the singer in response to what would have been a warning. Moments before the attack, the funkeiro had tried to kiss Dayane, who denied the attacks.

