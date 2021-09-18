‘It was said that Kit Covid saved but killed,’ says doctor about Prevent Senior

São Paulo – The public health doctor and former president of Anvisa, Gonzalo Vecina Neto, criticized the dossier that points to a study carried out by Prevent Senior that tested drugs without efficacy in patients with covid-19. The complaint shows that the health plan concealed deaths caused by the research. “The Kit Covid they said to save, it killed,” he said.

The dossier released by GloboNews, last Thursday (16), was disclosed and supported by the president, Jair Bolsonaro, as “an example of the successful use of hydroxychloroquine”. According to the complaint, the study was an agreement between Prevent Senior and the federal government.

Nine participants in the Prevent Senior study died during the research, but the authors only mentioned two deaths. One of the doctors who participated in the research said that it was manipulated to demonstrate the effectiveness of chloroquine and the result was ready well before its conclusion.

For the former president of Anvisa, the complaint is more serious when he recalls that there was no approval by the National Ethics and Research Commission, an agency linked to the National Health Council, to carry out the study. “These are very serious things and involve Bolsonaro’s parallel cabinet. The National Council of Medicine needs to investigate the actions of this company. It is time for the State to move and not let this case go unpunished. What Prevent Senior did is very serious”, criticized the expert, in an interview with journalist Marilu Cabañas, from Current Brazil Radio.

Queer Mind About Vaccines

Just yesterday, the Ministry of Health ordered to suspend the vaccination of adolescents across the country. Based on false arguments, Minister Marcelo Queiroga claimed the suspension for adverse events, which would be reactions to the vaccine. However, the data presented go in the opposite direction and point to supposed pressure from deniers, including President Jair Bolsonaro.

“Queiroga lied to the country. Afterwards, it was proved that he received an order from Bolsonaro to suspend the vaccination of young people”, criticized Vecina. The Ministry of Health said 3.5 million young people started immunization and 1,500 adverse effects were reported. However, Queiroga let slip that 93% of these effects are not related to problems in the health of young people.

“There are side effects to all vaccines, but they are extremely rare and can be treated. So, when Queiroga talks about side effects, it was because of an error at the health post, which applied another vaccine in place of Pfizer. There is only one possible case in Brazil of side effects, which is still under investigation by Anvisa”, explained the sanitarist doctor.

The Ministry of Health even justified, in a false way, that the World Health Organization (WHO) does not recommend the immunization of children and adolescents, with or without comorbidities. “It’s another lie. WHO says it needs to vaccinate everyone, but with priority order. As long as everyone is not vaccinated, the virus will not end and variants will continue to be born. Therefore, it is important, yes, to vaccinate everyone, including young people. Queiroga is a lying minister,” said Vecina.

Check out the interview