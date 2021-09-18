Itapemirim is offering air tickets until Sunday – AEROFLAP

Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos has a promotion of air tickets until next Sunday (19/09). In it, the company sells sections starting at R$ 135.20, and the best part, with fees and checked baggage at the same value.

The promotion is effective for sales until next Sunday for travel scheduled to board between September 16th and December 14th (excluding holidays).

Itapemirim is already operating in the airports of São Paulo-Guarulhos (SP), Brasília (DF), Belo Horizonte-Confins (MG), Florianópolis (SC), Fortaleza (CE), Maceió (AL), Natal (RN), Recife (PE), Rio de Janeiro-Galeão (RJ), Porto Alegre (RS), Porto Seguro (BA), Salvador (BA) and Curitiba (PR).

The company’s tickets are for sale on the company’s website (www.voeita.com.br) and in partner travel agencies.

Check below some promotional excerpts at Itapemirim until Sunday (09):