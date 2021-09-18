‘I’ve been on diets all my life and managed to lose 40 kg when I adopted the fast’ – 16/09/2021

Camilla Leite de Andrade, 33, became obese as a child and started her first diet when she was 9 years old. After more than 20 years of trying to lose weight, she realized that she needed to change her habits from time to time when she exceeded 100 kg and lost quality of life. Below, she tells how she reached a healthy weight in 8 months:

“I was overweight still in childhood and I have been on a diet since I know myself as people. My first weight loss process was at age 9, when I was already obese. I changed my diet and took medicine to lose weight, monitored by an endocrinologist I even got to lose weight, but then I gained weight again.

In Brazil, Anvisa only authorizes the pediatric use of anti-obesity medication from the age of 12.

Today, I can understand how this process was harmful to me. Looking back, I wasn’t even that fat and I was always a healthy and active child, I did ballet, swimming and other sports.

Image: Personal file/ Instagram @camis_vidafit

But my family was fat phobic and he was very concerned about the aesthetic issue. They made a lot of jokes with my weight. Their imposition that I needed to lose weight was detrimental to my adolescence and adulthood. I never had a good relationship with food and suffered from serious eating problems. I have always been obese and I was always struggling to be thin and fit the pattern.

In 2018, when I got married, I started to gain weight uncontrollably. I only ate what I wanted (unhealthy things) and I was over 100 kg — a lot of weight for me, I’m 1.46 m tall. I couldn’t do anything else! I got out of breath when climbing stairs, walking to catch a bus…

Image: Personal file/ Instagram @camis_vidafit

Some situations made my record drop and I realized how much excess weight affected my quality of life. One of them was a day when I was cold and I went to put on my husband’s sweatshirt, which used to be a lot on me. When I put it on, it was tight. I went to take a picture and was scared because I didn’t recognize myself. I ate poorly, was sick, couldn’t do a lot of things and couldn’t even find what to wear.

I gathered all that bothered me and took courage. In my opinion, the weight loss process needs courage for us to stop eating certain things that we like a lot, to start exercising every day and to say no to laziness.

Motivation should be something daily, you can’t ‘wear it’ just one day and ok. It is step by step and there needs to be constancy. I knew it was going to be difficult, but I found motivation not to give up and, when I thought about giving up, I looked at that photo

Image: Personal file/ Instagram @camis_vidafit

Every time I sought medical advice to lose weight, I was recommended to undergo bariatric surgery. But I didn’t want to have an operation and started researching healthy weight loss. That’s when I came across intermittent fasting and saw that this tool could work for me.

I saw a doctor who is in favor of fasting. She guided me about the practice and also about what I should change on the menu, as it’s no use fasting and continuing to eat junk food in the food window. As much as I already knew everything I had to stop ingesting to lose weight, having a medical follow-up was very important to lose weight without putting my health at risk.

Image: Personal file/ Instagram @camis_vidafit

I cut fried foods, fast food, ultra-processed products, refined carbohydrates, sweets and white sugar, which I used a lot in coffee and in various recipes. It was not easy to skip desserts. Often, I cried for a sweetie.

Taking the 1st step to change the diet was very difficult and I’ll tell you the truth: even today it is not simple to resist unhealthy foods. Eating junk food is much easier than learning to eat properly. What helped me a lot was thinking about my body as an asset. When you buy something expensive, you don’t want to get in trouble, that’s why you take care. So I used the same logic. I tried to eat well to take care of myself and not have problems!

Image: Personal file/ Instagram @camis_vidafit

When I wanted to eat a snack, I thought it wouldn’t bring me any benefit and I looked for something healthy what I liked it. Thus, it leaves the ‘dependency’ of consuming fried foods, snacks and other nonsense. After the 1st month, my taste buds started to get used to healthy things and I started to have more pleasure when eating.

As I said, fasting helped me a lot in this process of food awareness. The adaptation was very gradual because, at first, just thinking that I was going to go without food for some time made me hungry.

I started with shorter periods of fasting, 12 hours, just three times a week. When I got used to it, I fasted daily and then increased the time to 14 to 18 hours.

Image: Personal file/ Instagram @camis_vidafit

It is common to read that people who do it start to feel less hungry, but I confess that this only happened to me after about five months of the process. But I’ve never suffered from headaches or other effects that some warn can occur with fasting. Adopting the tool as a way of life was very positive. But of course the most important thing to lose weight was nutritional re-education.

Physical activity also entered my life once and for all. I always liked to exercise but as I gained weight I felt incapable and then I stopped completely.

In the process of losing weight, I started walking in the street, running and doing activities at home, as I never liked the gym. I liked having the freedom to train whenever I wanted and without anyone bothering me.

Image: Personal file/ Instagram @camis_vidafit

I started with two to three workouts a week. At first, I felt a lot of pain in my feet and hips. After the second month of weight loss, when I had already eliminated almost 18 kg, I started exercising every day.

In all, I lost 40 kg in eight months and it’s been almost a year and a half that I’ve been keeping what I lost. I didn’t reach the weight I wanted, which was 52 kg. But I never intended to be skinny or a model fitness. The most important thing for me was having a healthy weight. I achieved this and my health and quality of life improved a lot.

Physical activity, good nutrition and fasting entered my life once and for all and are things I intend to keep forever. Today, I exercise six times a week and I love training HIIT (high intensity interval training), which are shorter.

Image: Personal file/ Instagram @camis_vidafit

I maintain a healthy diet and have two free meals a week. In them, I often prefer to eat a salad with chicken to power go for dessert afterward, as I like sweets so much.

We live in a fat phobic world and something that helped me a lot in this weight loss journey was telling my process on Instagram @camis_vidafit. Sharing my change in habits made me realize that I was not alone and that many people have similar difficulties facing this challenge.

