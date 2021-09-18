Jac launches the e-JS1, the country’s cheapest electric car | Self Tips | Online Diary

This week Jac Motors presented the e-JS1, the cheapest electric car available in the country.

For R$149,990 you can’t call the car popular, but it’s a gateway to the world of electricity powered.

The e_JS1 is a project made in partnership with Volkswagen in China and has the size of Fiat 500 and Mini SE, but much cheaper, despite being less refined.

The interior has a simpler appearance, but relaxed, with details that refer to the color of the body, which can have the striking green or pink. Two screens act as a panel and multimedia center.

The front look is reminiscent of Volkswagen Up! electric and the rear has small square flashlights. The body, however, comes from the old Jac J2, which the brand has already sold in Brazil.

The engine has just 62 hp powered by a 30 kWh battery. Ideal for urban use, as the autonomy does not exceed 300 km.

According to Jac, the e-JS1 can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 13 seconds and reach a maximum of 110 km/h.

A full charge on a home charger takes up to 5 hours. In quick shots found in upscale shops and supermarkets, it takes 40 minutes to reach 80% of the charge. The problem is that the model uses the unusual Chinese pattern.

It can also be charged from common 110V or 220V outlets, but it can take more than 16 hours.