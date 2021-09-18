Janssen will have to add new adverse events to vaccine package insert – News

Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) notified the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson pharmaceutical arm) to add, within 30 days, new adverse events associated with the covid-19 vaccine manufactured by it to the product’s package insert.

According to the regulatory body, Janssen’s vaccine pharmacovigilance monitoring in Brazil detected the following reactions that were not included in the package insert: lymphadenopathy (increase in the size and/or number of lymph nodes, such as the appearance of lumps in the neck), paresthesia (feeling of numbness in some part of the body) and hypoesthesia (decreased sensitivity of the skin), tinnitus (ringing in the ear), as well as diarrhea and vomiting.

The procedure is normal, considering that it is a newly developed drug, stresses the agency.

“With the passage of time of marketing and use of any drug worldwide, including vaccines, new adverse events can be identified. That’s why there is pharmacovigilance, which systematically monitors and assesses the benefit-risk profile of vaccines. Even At present, the benefits of all vaccines approved by Anvisa outweigh their risks.”

THE Janssen’s single-dose vaccine started to be used in Brazil in June, after anticipation of about 1.8 million doses and donation of 3 million doses by the US government.

Most of this amount has already been applied. According to LocalizaSUS, 4.53 million doses of the vaccine had been applied until this Friday (17).

Brazil purchased 38 million doses of Janssen’s vaccine, with the remaining 36.2 million to be delivered between October and December.