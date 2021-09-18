Jessica Alves undergoes new aesthetic procedures

Jessica Alves, who became internationally known as Ken Humano, is taking advantage of her time in São Paulo to carry out new aesthetic procedures. Recently, Jessica, who has transitioned by gender, shared with fans a big win: her new birth certificate, which bears her current name.

“Hi guys, today I’m going to do a Botox session, massage therapy, I want to do my lips a little more”, she began. The doctor explained that he was going to make her lips contour, project her chin a little – ‘which bothers her so much’ – and a very light application of Botox to reduce expression lines.

Right after the procedures, Jessica posted videos still anesthetized and that she loved the result. “We just did my lips, the outline. I’m talking like that because I’m numb. It was beautiful. Guys, completely without makeup, the red lips, because I just had a contour and Botox, as well as Botox on the neck so that the skin on the neck gets tighter”, she added.

