Joel Santana ‘strange’ Rafael’s choice for Botafogo ‘by heart’ and questions versatility

Great reinforcement of the Botafogo for the season, Rafael arrived this week, was officially introduced and has already started training. With a career built in Europe, the player arrives with baggage and experience to help. However, you will have to live with the distrust of some.

One case is that of joel santana. On his “YouTube” channel, he revealed surprise with Rafael’s return to Brazil at age 30.

– These boys, twins (Rafael and Fabius), emerged well, so much so that they were sold to Europe. To my surprise, one came back again. I don’t know if it was to win more court and return to Europe later or because of a lack of technical capacity. They were guaranteed a very big future at Fluminense – said Joel, who was surprised by Rafael to choose Botafogo by heart.

– This childhood dream thing… The guy has to be a professional. It’s not possible that a club offered three times as much and the guy wanted to stay at the other location. There is professionalism, but if you think your heart is stronger, it’s different. Must have a lot of bullets in the needle. It’s everyone’s problem, I can’t explain it. I have a contract to earn three times as much and I resign because my heart spoke stronger? This is poorly explained. But I think it was a good signing of Botafogo, a promising player, with school and history, he has everything to do well in Botafogo. Let’s wait for the arrival, because this story is not well told, up close we will be able to assess better – added the former coach alvinegro.

Another question from Joel was about Rafael’s versatility, who can act as a full-back, midfielder or winger. For the technician, who at Botafogo used Somalia on both sides, steering wheel and even shirt 10, the reinforcement first has to secure itself on the right.

– You are very demanding and choosing a lot of position. Business to play in a lot of position what definition? I understand and football history has told me. Garrincha it was pointe, I don’t remember it center forward or half. I saw Zico start and he stayed in the same position, half striker. I’ve never seen him play center forward or on the wings. The same story with Roberto Dynamite, jairzinho, PC cashew. To play in three or four positions you have to be a holy monster. Let’s start on the right side, then see if you can even change position. I want to see it to believe what will happen – completed.

Praise to Botafogo

In relation to the Botafogo campaign in Serie B, Joel was all praise, mainly for the 4-0 rout over Londrina.

– Botafogo got in like a tractor, crushed Londrina. He is a candidate to return to Serie A. He made the change of coach, came out of a nervous and tough coach, the singe, and put a calmer coach, who arrived as if he didn’t want anything, made a move or another, the team was fitting in and is with the attitude that it wants to come back. It’s very important for Brazilian football, because Botafogo is a team that has always given many players to the Brazilian Team. It seems that Botafogo will arrive, because they are winning several games with supremacy, showing simple and objective football, a well-designed team and the defense has become firm. – finished.

See the video: