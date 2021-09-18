Joke with medicine for impotence, ironies and criticism of the vaccine and the use of a mask: how Queiroga pleased Bolsonaro live

BRASÍLIA — Last Thursday night, despite his jacket and tie, the minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, was at ease in the library of the Palácio da Alvorada. Called to participate with President Jair Bolsonaro in the weekly live broadcast on social media, the minister, in addition to defending the suspension of vaccines for adolescents who do not have comorbidities, made ironies, mockery and criticism. Between laughs, he spoke of Coronavac, the mandatory use of masks, medication for erectile dysfunction and even remembered the “alligator”, referring to the president’s statement about the risk of someone becoming an animal if they took the vaccine.

Health: Specialists guarantee the safety of vaccination in adolescents; ask questions

In the broadcast, joking with the president, Queiroga looked at the result of a Bolsonaro test for antibodies to Covid-19 and diagnosed:

— You’re fine, but you need to get vaccinated.

Bolsonaro has avoided taking the vaccine and repeated in the meeting with the minister that he will wait for the last Brazilian to get vaccinated before deciding what he will do. The president’s public posture goes against the grain of other world leaders who have already been vaccinated and made the gesture public.

Mirroring the president’s spirit, Queiroga agreed with Bolsonaro’s statements and complemented them. The president attacked Coronavac several times, and said that the vaccine from the Butantan Institute is not as effective. Asked by Bolsonaro which vaccine he had taken, the minister replied with a laugh:

“I got that shot.” The one with the inactivated virus (Coronavac).



Minister of health and president even make fun of vaccines and the use of masks.

At another time, when the president said that he took a lot of “hit” in this pandemic for the statements and decisions he made, the minister recalled Bolsonaro’s statement about the risk of someone becoming an alligator after getting immunized. Always between laughs.

‘You’ve always warned us a lot about the issue of security. Remember the alligator story? The alligator is nothing more than a warning about safety,” said Queiroga.

“I used a figure of speech, a hyperbole. It was a joke. It could even turn into another pet,” Bolsonaro said.

Bolsonaro demanded from the minister the technical note that will “soon” release, according to the president, the use of masks in the countries

“As soon as the scenario improves,” said Queiroga, who told a story of a recent meeting he had with director Tedros Adhanon, of the World Health Organization (WHO), in Italy. They were on a terrace, in an open place, and the WHO leader told him there was no need to wear the mask in that place.

“Anyone who wants to wear a mask, wear it.” This mania of wanting to create law for everything – commented the minister.

Even a joke about erectile dysfunction was the subject of the live. Bolsonaro asked Queiroga if there was any medicine that was discovered accidentally. The minister said yes, and mentioned the antibiotic and penicillin.

“And erectile dysfunction?” Also? asked the president.

— This medicine was used for another purpose. And it’s from Pfizer, you saw the president,” replied the minister, referring to Viagra.

In live, Queiroga listed actions taken such as the distribution of more than 260 million doses, of which 211 million have already been applied in the arms of Brazilians. And in partnerships with laboratories, the country has secured more than 500 million doses. Despite the criticism, the minister told the president that vaccines have guaranteed a reduction in deaths and hospitalizations.

In the end, Queiroga was asked if he would vaccinate the president. He replied that he was not a doctor of Bolsonaro:

— The president defends the physician’s autonomy. I’m not his doctor, but he should get the vaccine at the right time. He’s already said he’s ‘immorable’, but I don’t know if he’s ‘invacciable’.