Jorge can debut and be an oasis of quality in the signings of Palmeiras – 18/09/2021

Jorge may be the main news for Abel Ferreira for the confrontation with Chapecoense this Saturday (18), at 17:00, in Santa Catarina. Hired at the end of July, definitively and free of charge, from Monaco (FRA), the full-back must finally make his debut to try to change, along with Piquerez, the end of a story, so far, without much reason for celebration.

As much as Abel Ferreira warned of the need for reinforcements soon after winning the Copa do Brasil and publicly complained many times, Palmeiras practically did not sign for the 2021 season.

Backed by the strength of its young cast and the achievements of 2020, the board prioritized financial balance and locked the safe until July, when it hit Matheus Fernandes, Joaquín Piquerez and Jorge —a steering wheel and two left flanks —, which so far has not made any big difference to the team.

Like Jorge, the Uruguayan seems to be a promising bet. In the few matches he made, he didn’t go bad, but he didn’t shine either, which is expected in an adaptation process.

Besides the trio, only Danilo Barbosa, who had been Abel’s player at Braga (POR), arrived at the club as a result of being hired. Returned from loans, Deyverson and Dudu were new to Abel, but not to the Palmeirense, who already knew them well. And although he is versatile and can act as a defender, midfielder or midfielder, Barbosa has not played in any of them.

O UOL took stock of the four signings so far to determine if they were worth it and what should be expected from them.

Jorge was coming well before getting injured

The lateral appeared very well at Flamengo and Santos, with good chances in the selection. But the injury in Swiss football was serious, and it is not possible to know for sure how he will return.

Games: 0

Goals: 0

Assistance: 0

What to expect: If they continue the football they had in the past, Palmeiras will have made a great signing and will have a high-quality full-back.

Danilo Barbosa still hasn’t said what he came for

Danilo Barbosa, Palmeiras player, training this afternoon at the Football Academy Image: Cesar Greco

Old acquaintance of Abel Ferreira, the player came on loan from Nice (FRA) and did not take off. He had good chances to show his service, as in the second final of the Campeonato Paulista, in which he was first, but he didn’t match. Palmeiras has until the end of the year to decide whether to hire him definitively for 6 million euros (R$ 39 million).

Games: 19 (4 in Brazilian)

Goals: 1

Assistance: 1

Right endings: 1

Right releases: 14

Right intersections: 1

Right dribbles: 1

Evaluation: He didn’t add anything different to the team, but he didn’t compromise when he played. It can be useful until the end of its passage, but it shouldn’t stand out.

What to expect: The tendency is for the player to follow without much space, even on account of acting in two sectors where Palmeiras is well served and competition is very high. The trend is not to follow the club in 2022.

Joaquín Piquerez has the same breed as Viña

Joaquín Piquerez, from Palmeiras, training at the Football Academy Image: Cesar Greco

Viña’s reserve in the Uruguay national team, came precisely to replace his compatriot. He’s still getting used to it, but he shows quality and has been gaining Abel’s confidence.

Games: 5 (4 in Brazilian)

Goals: 0

Assistance: 0

Disarms: 6

Intercepts: 1

Right intersections: two

Right dribbles: two

Evaluation: It proved to be a better alternative than Victor Luis and Renan.

What to expect: It should grow as it acclimatizes. He is less technical than Matias Viña, whose reserve is in Uruguay, but shows the same determination as the former holder and can mature.

Matheus Fernandes has played four times since leaving Palmeiras

Matheus Fernandes, midfielder of Palmeiras, training at the Soccer Academy Image: Cesar Greco

Former player of Palmeiras, he went to Barcelona (ESP) in the beginning of 2020 and from there he went on loan to Valladolid (ESP). He played one game for Barça and only three for the team from the Castile region. In other words: four games since leaving Alviverde

Games: 0

Goals: 0

Assistance: 0

What to expect: When he left Palmeiras, Matheus started to gain space and show good performance, even in a Palmeiras that was pure decadence in the final stretch of the 2019 Brazilian Nationals, with Felipão and Mano Menezes. But time practically stopped in Europe may have slowed its evolution. It’s been in playing condition for a long time, but it hasn’t been scheduled.

CHAPECOENSE X PALM TREES

Reason: Brazilian Championship, 20th round

Location and time: Arena Condá, at 5 pm

Referee: Paulo Roberto Alves Jr. (PR)

Assistants: Ivan Carlos Bohn (PR) and Sidmar dos Santos Meurer (PR)

VAR: Adriano Milczvski (PR)

CHAPECOENSE: Keiller; Matheus Ribeiro, Kadu, Jordan and Busanello; Allan Santos, Anderson Leite, Denner and Mike; Perotti and Bruno Silva. Technician: Painted

PALM TREES: Weverton; Marcos Rocha (Gabriel Menino), Luan, Gustavo Gómez and Jorge (Piquerez); Patrick de Paula, Felipe Melo (Danilo), Raphael Veiga and Dudu; Wesley and Luiz Adriano (Ron). Technician: Abel Ferreira