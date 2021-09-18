Jovem Pan proves to have powerful influence on Bolsonaro

After seeing commentator Ana Paula Henkel, of the program ‘Os Pingos nos Is’, contesting the application of vaccines in children under 18, due to the alleged risk of side effects, Jair Bolsonaro immediately contacted anchor Augusto Nunes to inform him that would ask for explanations from the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga.







Bolsonaro said that Jovem Pan is his main source of information Photo: Presidency of the Republic/Disclosure (Photo montage: TV Sala Blog)

Nunes himself reported the fact to the audience who followed the Jovem Pan attraction, broadcast simultaneously on the radio and on the internet. In the live on September 9th, the president revealed that he is a faithful listener and spectator of ‘Os Pingos nos Is’. “What a pleasure (to follow the program)! Unlike Globo, which I wanted to be different”, he commented.

Queiroga’s determination to interrupt the immunization of those between 12 and 17 years old generated the latest crisis between the federal government and the states. Some, like São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, decided to ignore the minister’s rule and keep vaccinating teenagers.

This episode highlights Young Pan’s powerful influence on Bolsonaro. The broadcaster admittedly supportive of the president has become the biggest spokesperson for the right in the media. There are journalists with a progressive outlook on his team, but most presenters and commentators defend the conservative pillars and abhor the left.

By guiding the president and generating a relevant change in the government, Jovem Pan shows that calling the press ‘the fourth Power’ (alongside the Executive, Legislative and Judiciary) is not a mere force of expression. The first vehicle to publicize this controversy involving the radio and the government was ‘O Antagonista’, which has the anti-Bolsonarist and anti-Lulist Diogo Mainardi among its editor-partners.

The CEO of Grupo JP, Antônio Augusto Amaral de Carvalho Filho, Tutinha (grandson of TV Record founder Paulo Machado de Carvalho), is working to launch the Jovem Pan TV channel this year. be an antiGlobo, even more a defender of Bolsonaro and of the right than SBT, Record and RedeTV.