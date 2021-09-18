Juca Kfouri: Rooster and Flamengo matches create expectations like City and Bayern – 17/09/2021

Atlético-MG and Flamengo have the two most starred squads in Brazilian football today and can compete for up to three titles between them this season, as they are in opposing brackets in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil and the Libertadores, in addition to the possibility of a dispute in the Brasileirão , in which the rubro-negro club can be just two points behind Galo if they win their two matches. For Juca Kfouri, there is no doubt that the two are the current teams in the country and their games create expectations for what they present on the field.

In the Posse de Bola #161 podcast, Juca says he awaits the games of the two teams with great anticipation, although he still considers that the Atletico team is a little below the current two-time Brazilian champion in some aspects, while still working for the integration of Diego Costa and Hulk in attack.

“Without a doubt, the two great Brazilian teams of the moment, I say this with the joy of someone who looks at the two and looks at the expectations of the two games with the same expectation that looks at Manchester City, Liverpool, the Bayern Munich, so it’s nice to look here in Brazil and say ‘wow, today there’s Flamengo’, ‘wow, today there’s Atlético-MG’, “‘wow, today there’s Fortaleza’, which I don’t put on the same level, but I think it’s cool for us to have Brazilian teams that awaken this expectation,” says Juca.

“Galo, I don’t think he’s at Flamengo’s level yet, but by the time this pair I’m calling Hulkosta, it works out, it’s going to be a great match, because really, I’m thinking of a coach who says ‘ tomorrow I’m going to face this pair, those two physical masses, what do I do, what do I ask for my defenders?’

The journalist also comments on the rescheduling of Flamengo games by CBF and believes that the organization will do everything it can to disrupt the Gávea club after the intervention that put Rodolfo Landim in the presidency along with Reinaldo Carneiro Bastos, president of the Paulista Federation of Football, in the middle of the whole episode involving Rogério Caboclo.

“Obviously, it’s absurd, Flamengo will have in five days, between October 30th and November 5th, they’ll play with the three Atléticos, it’s amazing, they’ll play with Atlético-MG on the 30th, with Athletico-PR on the 2nd and with Atlético-GO on the 5th. The red-black fans will be bored with Atléticos, they will have an Atléticos indigestion ahead of them,” says Juca.

“Now, this also has the weight of Mr. Landim’s antipathy, arrogance and stupidity, not only when he contradicts Mrs. CBF with this thing about games with the public, but also when he sits in the president’s chair in that absolutely ridiculous intervention made by Justice , who took him along with Reinaldo, president of the Paulista Federation, to the interim presidency of the CBF. He will pay this price, whatever the CBF can do to harm Flamengo, he will do!”, he concludes.

Ball Possession: When and where to listen?

The recording of the Ball possession is scheduled for Mondays and Fridays at 9am, always broadcast live by the home of the UOL or in the profiles of UOL Sport on social networks (YouTube, Facebook and Tweetr).

From noon, the Ball possession will be available on major podcast aggregators. You can listen, for example, on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music and Youtube — the latter also on video. Other UOL podcasts are available at uol.com.br/podcasts.