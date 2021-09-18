Kim Kardashian reveals what Kendall Jenner said in photos of the MET Gala that became meme; check out!

End of mystery! Since last Monday (13), memes involving Kim Kardashian’s look for the MET Gala have been popping up on social media. In one of them, netizens had fun seeing a meeting of the businesswoman and her sister, Kendall Jenner, on the red carpet. This Thursday (16), Kim revealed what the model told him at the time.

The scenes, by themselves, are beyond funny. In the photos, Kendall appeared next to her sister and they tried to talk, but there was only one problem: Kim’s clothes, which literally covered her from head to toe. According to the star Kardashian, that was exactly what happened at that moment caught by the paparazzi. “Kendall was calling my name and I couldn’t see who it was, but I saw the outline of her glittery dress”, said the muse on her Instagram profile. Who sees close, doesn’t see runs, right?

Kim sharing all her look memes and confirming that she wasn’t seeing right, she only saw that it was Kendall calling because the dress was shiny KKKKKKKKKKKK pic.twitter.com/IAAuoGtgUE — Isinha 🙂 (@paynesIow) September 16, 2021

Kim herself joined the wave of jokes and spoke about the subject this afternoon (17). The owner of SKIMS published a photo of Kendall and couldn’t tell if she was the one in the background. “I can’t tell if that’s me or if it’s really her shadow. In fact, this is even a discussion in the family group”, she wrote. Kim also shared another hilarious record, in which she appears in the background of a photo of her mother, also as if she were a shadow. “Here I am!!!”, commented Kardashian, amused about the situation. Look that:

Of course, faced with such a scenario, there was no shortage of memes all over the web! Especially the contrast between Kim and Kendall… While many let their creativity run wild thinking about these conversations between the two. “’Kim can you see me under that mask?’ ‘I sure can!’”, joked a profile.

– Kim can you even see me under that mask?

+ I sure do!#MetGala2021 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/Z2fKaMhuOP — onur (@onurnrhn) September 14, 2021

This photo of Kendall looks like she has a backrest on the side kkkkkkkkk #MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/IZqciG8WK1 — Paloma Queiroz (@PalomaQueiroz20) September 14, 2021

Kim: I want mana water

Kendall: And where are you going to drink???#MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/frPvTVv9zr — Andressa Minosso (@Andressaminoss1) September 14, 2021

And there was a comparison of Kim with some monsters…

Kim kardashian climbing the carpet stairs at #MetGala pic.twitter.com/7RQQO3ww65 — help the blogger in insta ⬇⬇ (@Maluuhpimentel) September 14, 2021

With a dementor, in the best “Harry Potter” style…

Kim Kardashian looks beautiful with her look inspired by Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban #MetGala #MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/DQYSzNIVjg — nicoli (@nics_nicoli) September 14, 2021

Similarities with anxiety? Yes!

me and my anxiety pic.twitter.com/4xwsLqv8DH — trigger memes (@jeantisociall_) September 17, 2021

And even with… women’s restroom sign! Sounds true.

“Kim Kardashian Serving Us ‘Women’s Bathroom Board’ Realism.”

Kim Kardashian serving us “Women bathroom sign” realness #MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/cOYI0tvwmZ — Phaya | mirrorball (@fucklorian) September 14, 2021

There were still many people who reproduced the hood concept from head to toe, while, in general, the Internet died laughing with all this story. Thank you, Kim Karsashian, for serving up more memorable moments on this red carpet. See more reactions below:

my mother reproduced kim kardashian’s look pic.twitter.com/KJDpTXa7DA — beatriz (@bianoboacrvg) September 14, 2021

the guests getting scared by Kim Kardashian’s outfit at the met gala pic.twitter.com/K94XzCVYRv — peteno tales (@talespereira) September 14, 2021

I went to recreate Kim Kardashian’s look and I look like the sleep paralysis demon pic.twitter.com/LFNCnoMdY8 — bus fare (@vitortarifa_) September 15, 2021

“POV: You are Kim Kardashian at the MET Gala”