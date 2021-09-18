Leaked! Medrado drops towel too much

While getting ready for the first party in “A Fazenda 13” (Record TV), Fernanda Medrado was careless when putting on the costume given by the production and dropped the towel. The singer despaired because it was still in her hand.

Dayane Mello, who was in front of him, tried to calm the girl down, but it didn’t work: “I didn’t see it, but look… They did. [apontando para câmera]. Only the whole of Brazil saw it”.

Dynho, who was also in the bedroom, joked that the whole of Brazil saw it. Desperate, Medrado asked Gui Araujo, the farmer of the week, to make an appeal for no one to see. Quickly the camera was switched to the headquarters room, where some pedestrians were talking.

Party night

In a few hours, the first rural reality party will take place. Pedestrians received the looks — which did not please everyone, and they have no idea that two surprises will happen. The first is that the party will be rocked by Kevin O Chris. The singer celebrated the participation in their social networks. And the second will be the arrival of a new participant, directly from the magazine.

A Fazenda 13: See the participants of the new edition of the rural reality show

1 / 20 Borel Singer was recently denounced by ex-girlfriends for bodily harm, rape of the vulnerable, threat, injury, domestic violence and transmission of HPV (sexually transmitted infection). Reproduction/Instagram two / 20 Victor Pecoraro Famous for his performances in soap operas such as “Chocolate com Pimenta”, “Os Dez Mandamentos” and “Genesis”, he has already accumulated experience in other realities, such as “Dança dos Famosos” (TV Globo) and “Bake Off SBT” (SBT) . Reproduction/Instagram 3 / 20 little mussun Antônio Carlos Bernardes, known as Mussunzinho, is an actor and son of the comedian Mussum. Reproduction/Instagram 4 / 20 Liziane Gutierrez Modelo went viral after attacking Sanitary Surveillance agents for disrupting a clandestine party she was at during the pandemic. Playback / Record TV 5 / 20 Tati Breaks Shack Funkeira is quoted annually for the reality and agreed to participate in this edition. Reproduction/Instagram 6 / 20 arcrebian Modelo became famous after his appearances on “BBB 21” and “No Limite”, both on Rede Globo. Reproduction/Instagram 7 / 20 Mileide Mihaile Mileide Mihaile is a digital influencer and ex-wife of singer Wesley Safadão. Reproduction/Instagram @mileidemihaile 8 / 20 Dayane Mello Dayane Mello became famous for participating in “Gran Fratello”, Italian version of “Big Brother”. Reproduction/Instagram 9 / 20 Valentina Francavilla Valentina Francavilla is a stage assistant for “Programa do Ratinho” (SBT). Reproduction/Instagram 10 / 20 Medrado Medrado is a singer and participated in “Power Couple”. Reproduction/Instagram 11 / 20 Gui Araújo is in “A Fazenda” Play / Instagram 12 / 20 Marina Ferrari Marina Ferrari is a businesswoman and digital influencer with over 4 million fans on Instagram. Play / Instagram 13 / 20 MC GUI The 23-year-old funk artist has more than 23 million followers on Instagram. Reproduction/Instagram 14 / 20 James Piquilo The country singer Tiago Piquilo, from the duo with Hugo, was also confirmed in “A Fazenda” after undergoing penile surgery. Richard Legnari/Disclosure 15 / 20 Farm 2021: Solange Gomes is the 15th confirmed Reproduction/Instagram 16 / 20 A Fazenda 2021: Rico Melquiades is confirmed in the rural reality show Reproduction/Instagram 17 / 20 A Fazenda 2021: Dynho Alves is the husband of MC Mirella and is on the reality show Reproduction/Instagram 18 / 20 A Fazenda 2021: Erasmo Viana is on the A Fazenda team Reproduction/Instagram 19 / 20 The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider was once a dancer for Faustão Reproduction/Instagram 20 / 20 A Fazenda 2020: Ex-panicat Aline Mineiro is on the reality show Reproduction/Instagram