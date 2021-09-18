Leaked values: Messi will receive R$ 682 million and has a salary identical to Neymar | International

Disclosure Messi

Messi’s arrival at PSG created uncertainty about how much money the Argentine star would pocket in the French capital.

However, as reported on Friday by the French newspaper L’Équipe, the Argentine will receive 110 million euros (BRL 682 million) net if he completes the three years he signed with the Parisian team. The contract is for two years, but there is an optional one.

The 110 million euros would be distributed as follows: in the first season, that is, the current one, Messi will earn 30 million euros net. In the next two, the attacker would receive 40 million a year.

As confirmed by L’Équipe, Messi’s salary is identical to Neymar’s, after the Brazilian signed the new contract, and higher than Mbappé’s, since the Frenchman has rejected, for the time being, all PSG contract extension proposals . Messi’s salary is also identical to what he would have received at Barcelona if he remained in Spain, as he was willing to cut his salary by 50%.

Of the 30 million euros net that Messi is receiving in Paris, a part of it is paid in cryptocurrencies (Fan Token), after PSG closed an agreement with several companies to increase the expansion of its brand around the world. This method of payment will provide the club with a profit of between 25 and 30 million euros per season, thanks to the collaboration it is making with Crypto.com, which had initially signed for less money, but the signing of Messi caused a considerable increase in amounts .

In addition, the player, who did not receive a transfer bonus, has a loyalty bonus that reaches 15 million euros, which would end up being 10 million euros net.