Learn how Aston Martin’s new factory can take you to the top

After a two-year delay imposed by Covid-19, the new plant opening ceremony of the aston martin at Formula 1 and a state-of-the-art campus will mark an important moment for the team. with the owner Lawrence stroll making clear his lofty ambitions of being the world championship winner in the next three to five years, he understands that the team could not continue as it was.

Still operating at the Silverstone facility that originally housed the Jordan in 1991, the growing reliance on temporary offices left the automaker in a no longer suitable state. As a result, Stroll signed an ambitious plan for a new operations HQ to be built on land he acquired around the current facility. This includes factory, wind tunnel, conference center, auditorium, heritage department and others.

In addition to being fully sustainable, the site will have state-of-the-art 5G facilities and the latest technology to ensure Aston Martin can be at the forefront of the latest advances. With an estimated final cost of between £150 million – £200 million (about R$1.09 to 1.46 billion), the team is expected to be able to move in late 2022 or early 2023.

The factory will be the first built from scratch in F1 since the McLaren Technology Center opened in 2004, but while the famous MTC was featured in the vision of Ron dennis as a truly spectacular declaration of intent by the Woking organization, there is some argument that it is more beauty, not function.

While it still sounds incredible, it was cited as having a sometimes empty atmosphere inside and at times struggled to adapt to the rapidly changing needs of a modern category and automotive operation, despite its immense size.

Stroll sees his vision for the Aston Martin campus as the complete opposite – of a place designed not because it looks good, but because it offers exactly what the team needs.

That means better communication, accelerated processes to drive car development, and a facility large enough for the 1000 employees the owner hopes to have in the coming years.

Aston Martin Campus Photo by: Aston Martin Racing

Speaking about the new factory for a selected media, Stroll said: “This is the reverse of what Ron Dennis did with [o arquiteto] Norman Foster, the McLaren Technology Center. This is factories and a campus, fit for purpose to match the DNA and culture of ourselves, of our history.”

“The reason it was built is the ability to be efficient and streamlined. It takes into account the new financial rules and also where we believe this sport will be in the future.”

Stroll is clear about relying on a new structure for Aston Martin to keep up with the progress he wants to see: “With the current plant, it would have been really difficult. to house the ever-growing workforce we have.”

“Communication is not the best because everyone is out of place at various points. So, improvement in this aspect and in the development of research, in design, was a necessity. We couldn’t continue to grow for the number of employees I want to reach with the facilities existing.”

In addition to the clear benefits the owner sees for Aston Martin, the investment reinforces how committed he is to the F1 project: “This is a long-term investment. successes I’ve had.”

“I’m clearly passionate about it, it’s a great business opportunity. I see Formula 1 as a value for each individual team significantly on the rise in the years to come.”

“It’s no different than any other sporting asset, if you look at an NFL football team, for example. Ten years ago, it would have been worth a billion dollars, but today you can’t buy a franchise for less than four or five. “

“It’s something I plan to get involved in because I’m still a young man and I believe I will be for years to come. You don’t make that kind of investment anyway.”

Otmar Szafnauer, Team Principal and CEO, Aston Martin F1, Anthony Bamford, chairman of JCB, and Lawrence Stroll, Owner, Aston Martin F1 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

While Liberty Media’s F1 era will be defined by its attempts to level the grid in terms of finances and performance, Stroll makes it clear that there is not yet a reduced-price path to get ahead. If you want to come out on top in F1, you need to open the vaults.

“I think money always speaks too loudly, doesn’t it? And it will continue,” commented the Canadian. “We all know about the budget cap and we’re also very realistic about all these out-of-ceiling exclusions.”

“For us, this campus was way behind. Again, Covid-19 costs us two years, otherwise it would be completed or very close. To win, and that’s what I’m here for, this tool is 100% necessary.”

“It needs the right leadership and vision, which I believe I bring. It requires good finances to pay it, the best people in the industry and the best processes.”

“We already have a lot of great people, but that’s also about delivering the tools and processes to recruit those who aren’t with us. Plus, I can give them my senior management guidance to make all our dreams come true,” he concluded.

