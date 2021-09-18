learn how to identify symptoms and avoid the problem

Photo: Disclosure





Scientific studies have already shown that the effects of covid-19 on the body are not restricted to the lungs. In some cases, according to specialists, infections caused by the new coronavirus can trigger, for example, serious thrombosis.

“Recent studies affirm that they give strong indications that Covid is a vascular disease and its complications are due, precisely, to the damage caused to blood vessels, both in occlusions and in inflammatory processes. And this actually increases the risk of thrombosis”, explains vascular doctor Gustavo Marcatto.

There are several levels of thrombosis, but the important thing to know is that it is caused by the formation of blood clots, which impede the proper functioning and flow of the vascular system.

“The clot is the mechanism of injury that causes thrombosis. When this clot occurs in the leg vein, we call it deep vein thrombosis. The blood becomes thicker, viscous and this stimulates blood clotting, forming a kind of small ball there, leading to thrombosis”, he says.

How can new coronavirus infection cause thrombosis?

According to Gustavo Marcatto, and recent studies in this area, the virus causes an inflammatory process in the circulation, as the body tries, in a disorderly way, to fight the invader.

Clotting happens excessively to ‘heal the wound left by the virus’.

“The inflammation caused by Covid-19 stimulates the formation of clots, the cause of thrombosis, when the veins are affected by obstructions. in the lung. Some people even lose their hearing, all because of the thrombosis caused by Covid”, reports the specialist.

Also according to him, these cases of deafness or ringing in the ear in people who have had Covid, it is because of thrombosis in the artery that is in the nerve of the ear.

“This nerve loses irrigation and is no longer able to work, causing the patient to lose hearing as a result”, completes Gustavo.

It is worth remembering that patients who already have comorbidities, such as obesity and smoking, are at greater risk of developing this thrombosis caused by Covid-19.

Specialist clarifies 5 questions about thrombosis

Photo: Disclosure Personal Archive





When the subject is thrombosis, there are many doubts that arise. The main one concerns the symptoms. Will it be possible to identify symptoms and prevent the worsening of thrombosis? Vascular ultrasound specialist Sandra Pontes responded. Look:

1. What are the signs and symptoms of thrombosis?

Signs and symptoms are variable and sometimes non-specific, the most frequent being the pain and the swelling may be accompanied by muscle hardening (hardening of the muscles) mainly in the calf

2. What should I do if I notice any of the symptoms?

You should rest, use analgesics and seek medical attention. Do not use hot or cold compresses and do not massage.

3. How is the diagnosis made?

Diagnosis is based on the clinical examination of the patient by the specialist and by vascular Doppler, it is the most used test for diagnostic confirmation.

It is a non-invasive, painless, non-contrast and risk-free ultrasonography exam, with immediate results, enabling the start of treatment quickly q can prevent the progression of thrombosis and evolution to pulmonary embolism or to post-thrombotic syndrome.

4. And the treatment, how does it work?

The treatment of thrombosis is eminently clinical with anticoagulant medication that can be administered orally or injected.

If the thrombosis is extensive, which can be defined by vascular Doppler ultrasound, with a severe clinical condition, hospitalization and injection of fibrinolytic substances with endovascular thrombus aspiration may be necessary.

Another serious condition that can occur as a result of thrombosis is pulmonary embolism, which occurs when the thrombus travels from the vein and lodges in the lung.

In all cases of thrombosis, from the simplest to the most complex, treatment and good resolution of the disease is possible.

5. How is it possible to prevent the development of thrombosis?

The population incidence of DVT deep vein thrombosis is not well known and depends on the population studied and the method used for diagnosis. We know how to be discharged in hospitalized patients and in the postoperative period of major and orthopedic surgery. Incidence increases with age.

Initially, it will be necessary to assess the risk factors of each patient by the specialist physician for guidance and indication of prophylaxis:

– Family history of thrombosis

– Smoke

– Use of hormone therapy

– Bedridden patient

– Cancer

– Major surgeries

– Long trips

We know that avoiding overweight, smoking, and engaging in regular physical activity improves vascular health.