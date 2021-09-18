Learn Meghan Markle’s Secret to Sleep Better

Secrets Revealed…

A mother of two young children, it’s no secret that Meghan Markle has always been concerned about her health and well-being, and that includes sleep as well. The Duchess has long been an adept in the practice of yoga, which she practices religiously every day and has said this many times, especially before joining the British Royal Family on her blog ‘The Tig’.

“Yoga is my thing”, she explained. “There are so many benefits that come from practicing yoga: increased flexibility and strength, greater happiness, greater mental focus, greater ability to relax, less anxiety and better sleep”, said Meghan.

She also avoids caffeine from 4pm. In an interview with today, she said: “It’s easy to get into a rush for coffee when you hit that 4pm drop”. Instead, she opts for a green juice, which she says gives her the energy boost she needs.

When bedtime comes, she guarantees herself an hour to relax. “I give myself the luxury of downtime”she said to Women’s Health. “We’re all incredibly busy and juggling so much, but it always takes me an hour to just relax, watch stupid TV, snuggle up with my dogs, and enjoy a glass of wine. This is all part of the investment. It’s a balance”.