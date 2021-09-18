Lemann says that Brazil is performing poorly and demands pragmatic solutions – 17/09/2021 – Market

Businessman Jorge Paulo Lemann, one of the richest men in Brazil, stated this Friday (17) that he is worried about the lack of dialogue and that the country is “performing poorly”.

“I think we are performing poorly in Brazil in general. There is a lack of dialogue, people need to talk about common problems, listen to different points of view, find solutions, pragmatic solutions that will take us forward again,” he said at the end of the organization’s virtual meeting People ahead Movement, supported by the Lemann Foundation, the Humanize Institute and República.org.

Second richest Brazilian according to Forbes, with a fortune valued at US$ 15.3 billion (R$ 81.2 billion), the 3G Capital businessman said that Brazilians are “a person of dialogue”, but that lately entered a phase where more fights than dialogues.

“The internet, which could be a way of bringing the world closer together, has actually contributed to fights. Many people are using fake news to promote themselves and promote their ideas, which makes dialogue more difficult,” he said.

During the week, the People ahead Movement held the event “Dialogues for a better State”, bringing together representatives from the public and private sectors, such as Minister Paulo Guedes (Economy), STF Minister (Supreme Court) Cármen Lúcia and the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco.

Lemann’s brief participation took place after a panel by Daniel Shapiro, professor at Harvard and author of the book “Negotiing the non-negotiable: how to resolve conflicts that seem impossible”, with Carmen Lúcia, Eduardo Leite, governor of Rio Grande do Sul, who disputes the prior from the PSDB to the presidency, Fabrício Marques Santos, secretary of Planning, Management and Heritage of Alagoas, and Pedro Pontual, president of Anesp (National Association of Specialists in Public Policies and Governmental Management).