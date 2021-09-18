Lens host fans invade the pitch at half-time to fight visitor rivals Lille | french football

More regrettable scenes in French Championship. This time, at least it didn’t involve aggression against players, but it delayed the restart of the second half by more than half an hour. At half-time in the northern Lens x Lille derby, at the Felix Bollaert-Delelis stadium, a group of home team fans got out of their seats next to the field and invaded the lawn to try to fight the visiting rivals posted in the sector on the other side .
- French League marks Nice vs. Olympique with closed gates and on neutral ground
Lens fans are restrained by security guards on the field at Felix Bollaert stadium during half-time against Lille — Photo: REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Private security had to intervene, and the police took action to detain some of the vandals. The lawn irrigation system was even triggered.
The break ended up lasting much longer than the usual 15 minutes, and the players needed to keep warming up on the field on the way back to the second half. The police made a line to the side, between the Lens fans’ bleachers and the lawn, to ensure the safety of the match.
Police arrest a Lens fan on the field at Felix Bollaert stadium during half-time against Lille — Photo: REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Lille are the current French champions. Lens ended last season in seventh place, first place outside the qualifying zone for European tournaments.
Police officers stand in front of Lens fans at the Felix Bollaert stadium to ensure the continuity of the match against Lille — Photo: REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
It is the second time this season that problems with the fans have hindered the holding of a French Championship game. Last August 22, the derby in the south of the country, between hosts Nice and Olympique de Marseille had to be stopped after fans threw so many objects on the lawn that they ended up hitting midfielder Payet. The player retaliated, throwing back a thrown bottle, which initiated the invasion of the field and aggressions that hurt his own number 8 shirt, Brazilian defender Luan Peres, ex-Santos, and defensive midfielder Mattéo Guendouzi.
Jonathan Ikone is marked by Przemysław Frankowski in front of a row of police officers and the bleachers with fans in Lens x Lille — Photo: REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
THE Liga 1 punished Nice with a point less in the classification due to the lack of security in the stadium and rescheduled the match, with the gates closed and on neutral ground. Also suspended until the end of the season Pablo Fernandez, assistant to Argentine coach Jorge Sampaoli, from Olympique, for punching one of the field invaders. In addition, he also took defender Álvaro González from two games and Dimitri Payet from one.
Smoke in the middle of the Lens crowd at the Felix Bollaert-Delelis stadium — Photo: REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol