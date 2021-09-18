Léo Santana and Lore Improta show their daughter’s room ready for the 1st time

Singer Léo Santana and his wife, Lore Improta, disclosed the baby’s room decoration

The singer Leo Santana and his wife, the dancer Lorena Improta, are looking forward to the arrival of Liz. The baby is the couple’s first child.

She can be born at any time, as the mother is in her ninth month of pregnancy. In this final stretch, the two are very much looking forward to the birth of the heiress.

The first-time dads have even just released the photos of the baby’s room. The couple took the opportunity to show every detail of the place.

The two finished organizing the room last night (16). Soon after, Leo Santana shared with fans a fun video with his wife.

“We’re in Liz’s room. Now Lore doesn’t want to leave here anymore. I went downstairs to see if I could find her in the kitchen, but she was in the bedroom”, revealed the singer. The dancer replied: “I’m not going out anymore, I’m just waiting for her to arrive”.

In the unpublished images it is possible to see a luxurious crib with a beautiful musketeer. In addition to several very delicate teddy bears, a nursing chair and a sofa bed.

The lighting in the room and the chosen colors also stood out. On the veranda, the couple took the opportunity to create a beautiful toy library.

“My princess’s enchanted garden has been completed, and now we are even more looking forward to her arrival. I don’t want to leave there anymore. Did you like it?”, wrote Lorena, on her social networks.

The daddy, Leo Santana, was one of the first to comment: “God bless us, mother”. Already many internet users were drooling over the baby’s room.

“The most perfect thing in the world”, praised a follower. Another said: “so beautiful! Very good taste”. Another said: “worthy of the princess that she is”. And one fan described it as “just amazing”.

The influencer and businesswoman, Mari Saad, published: “what a delicious dream, my beloved friend! Come Liz! Auntie is very anxious”. Four months pregnant, ex-BBB Vivian Amorim was enchanted: “what a beautiful and special room, friend!”

