Less leaked defense, Galo faces Sport, worst attack in Serie A

Isolated leader of the Brazilian Championship, with 42 points and a game yet to be played (against Grêmio), Atlético-MG returns to the field this Saturday (18th) and faces Sport-PE, in Mineirão. Owner of the least leaked defense of the most important competition in the country, Alvinegro will face the worst attacking team so far.

With only 13 goals conceded in 19 matches played, Alvinegro duels against the desperate team from Pernambuco, which, in addition to being in the relegation zone, with only 17 points won, only scored 8 goals.

Having the third best campaign as home team, behind Fortaleza and Palmeiras, Galo has 19 points, out of 24 possible. There are 6 wins, 1 draw and only 1 loss. However, it is worth remembering that the miners have 2 games (at home) less than Tricolor do Pici and three less than Alviverde Paulista.

Sport-PE, in turn, is the 12th best visitor in Serie A. In 30 points played outside their domains, the Pernambuco team won 10. There were two wins, 4 draws and another 4 defeats.

When they faced each other in the first round, in the duel valid for the second round, Galo got the better of Ilha do Retiro and won 1-0, a goal by forward Hulk. The 35-year-old from Paraíba, inclusive, is Galo’s top scorer in the country’s most important competition, with seven goals scored so far.

Invincibility

The ball starts at 19:00 (GMT) at Gigante da Pampulha. There are 12 matches without knowing what it is to be defeated, Rooster is looking to maintain his unbeaten record and, obviously, more “fat” at the top of the table.