Licurgo and Germana are killed by a train · TV News

Licurgo (Guilherme Piva) and Germana (Vivianne Pasmanter) will die while fleeing a robbery in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The couple will be run over by a train after stealing the jewels of Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella) and will say goodbye with a declaration of love and a kiss in the telenovela at six on Globo.

Leticia Sabatella’s character proposed to Quinzinho (Augusto Madeira) to promote a charity event in her casino. Proud, Clemência’s husband (Dani Barros) accepted the idea without thinking twice. He did not imagine that the two crooks would steal the empress’s pieces.

In a scene that will air this Saturday (18th) , the couple will take advantage of a fight between Tonico (Alexandre Nero) and Samuel (Michel Gomes) to run their hands over the very expensive stones. At first, everything will go well and both will manage to outwit police officer Borges (Danilo Dal Farra).

However, the plan will not be put into the best possible way, as the woman will trip and get her foot caught in the train line. Because of this, Licurgo and Germana will be killed by a car.

Embraced, cheaters will face each other and exchange declarations of love. “Don’t forget that I love you. Go,” the woman will say, asking her husband to move away from the track. Licurgo, then, will decide to end his own life with his beloved. “Without you? What for?” he will retort.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

