Live on Globo, Paulo Gustavo’s mother frames Ana Maria Braga: “Are you a gossip?”

Mother of Paulo Gustavo, Dea Lucia participated in Mais Você this Friday (17) and ended up surprising Ana Maria Braga when saying he heard of a gossip.

At the time, she started by saying: “Ana, are you a gossip? You’re not a gossip.” “No, but I will be now”, fired the presenter, curious.

And the lady revealed:

“A little bird told me that there’s a Portuguese guy, like… There’s an employee of yours, Belo, he kept saying I was a delight, I don’t know what. I told him, ‘Are you singing to me? I have a Portuguese’. Look, your team is wonderful.”

“Belo distracted me, I ended up laughing and telling him that I have a Portuguese man, a boyfriend. See? Gossiper, he went there to tell you. Now the whole of Brazil will want to see Portuguese”, he continued.

“I just showed his picture to Agatha, from his production that’s here”, said yet. “So we’re going to do the following: Agatha now, who is listening to me, will take a photo of the Portuguese’s photo just for me”, replied Ana.

Recently, Juliana Amaral, sister of Paulo Gustavo, paid a tribute toO Sibling day. On Instagram, the producer posted a photo of the two still small and another of them as adults.

In the feed, the famous published the childhood record. “Forever”, he wrote.

“Happy Brother’s Day”, captioned Juliana in Stories, in the photo in which she appeared laughing a lot with the comedian. Subsequently, Amaral admitted: “Whew! Okay f*d*, guys.”

Paulo Gustavo died on May 4, a victim of complications from Covid-19.

