LIVE – Women’s friendly

The Brazilian Women’s Soccer Team went to the field this Friday (17), in Campina Grande, Paraíba, against the Argentine team. On the occasion, the girls won the “Hermanas” by the score of 3×1, with goals from Debinha, still in the first half, Nycole and Angelina, in the second stage. Argentinean goal was made by Bonsecond.

FIRST STEP

Brazil managed to be better in the first half without much emotion. Dominating the game in number of ball possession, the hopscotch team had few real chances for goals. With attacks on both sides of the field, Ludmila was responsible for the team’s best opportunities in the first half, with speed. So much so that the assistance of the first goal came out of his feet, that Debinha served, free, in front of the Argentinean goal, hitting hard and opening the score of the afternoon.

SECOND TIME

If in the first half Brazil did not reach the opponent’s goal, it was in the second stage, then, that the hosts put pressure on the Argentines. Just seven minutes after the kick-off, Nycole, who took Marta’s place, received the ball for the first time in the match and has already placed it in the back of the goal. Brazil’s second goal.

With several changes, Pia tested new summoned players. He took off important pieces that acted in the first half, such as Tamires and Debinha. To close the score for good, Angelina received from Erika inside the area, after a free kick, and ended up scoring the third goal of the selection.

Argentina even pressured the Brazilians in the middle of the second half and the pressure worked, as the Hermanas achieved the famous goal of honor. With this score, the Brazilian team guarantees a positive record on top of its biggest rivals.

The Brazilians’ next match will be on Monday (20), also against Argentina. This time, the ball rolls in the city of João Pessoa, at 4 pm (Brasilia time).

Check out the live broadcast of Esporte News Mundo for the women’s soccer friendly between Brazil and Argentina.

The next match of the Brazilian Women’s Team will be on Monday (20), also against Argentina. Game will be at 16hrs. #BrasilENM GAME FIMMMM!!! Brazil 3×1 Argentina #BrasilENM Three more minutes of extra!! #BrasilENM We arrived at 45 minutes of departure! #BrasilENM 41’/2T – GEYSEEEEEEEEE The attacker is face to face with the goalkeeper, kicks in the goal, but the Argentine defends. #BrasilENM 40’/2T – ON THE CRASH!!!!!!!! Nycole takes a free kick on the edge of the area and the ball hits the crossbar! Almost the player’s second goal and the Brazilian team’s fourth. #BrasilENM DANGEROUS LACK FOR BRAZIL #BrasilENM Geyse continues to put pressure on Argentina’s defense. Player seeks the goal at any cost. #BrasilENM 36’/2T – QUAAAASE!!! Nycole crosses in an attempt to head Erika’s header, but the Argentinian goalkeeper keeps the ball. #BrasilENM 34’/2T – REPLACEMENT IN ARGENTINA Sai: Larroquette

Enter: Szymanowski #BrasilENM 32’/2T – UUUUUUUUH Vic receives in the area, but goalkeeper manages to make the save. Almost the fourth Brazilian goal #BrasilENM 30’/2T – REPLACEMENT IN BRAZIL Sai: Kerolin

Enter: Vic Albuquerque

