Liverpool beat Crystal Palace to sleep at Premier League lead

New leader, at least for now. This Saturday (18), Liverpool hosted Crystal Palace for the sixth round of the Premier League, winning 3-0 to take the lead in the table. Mané opened the scoring at the end of the first half. Salah and Keita expanded to the hosts in the second stage, closing the score.

fright

Early on, the initiative, surprisingly, was Crystal Palace. With three minutes, the London team had already placed two balls in the crossbar of Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson, with Zaha and Benteke, and almost opened the scoring in Anfield.

100 times Mané

If Crystal Palace didn’t take their chances, Liverpool did differently. At the end of the first half, Tsimikas took a corner kick down the left, Salah headed in, but goalkeeper Guaita made a good save. On the rebound, Mané only had the job of sending him to the back of the net. It was the 100th goal of shirt 10 with the Reds shirt.