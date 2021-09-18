Livinho analyzes debut for São Caetano, gets emotional and makes plans: “I want to be a titleholder” | Sao Caetano

At 26 years of age, the singer MC Livinho he fulfilled his dream of being a professional football player and playing in an official championship. And the debut was worthy of a promising script: the striker was a key player when he suffered the penalty that guaranteed São Caetano’s equalizer against Portuguesa, in the Copa Paulista.

After seeing the frustrated attempts to be a player in the passages through Oeste and Audax, Livinho did not hide his emotion when remembering the trajectory until he officially managed to step onto a lawn as a professional.

– A very beautiful movie plays in my head, a unique feeling. The feeling of accomplishment, commitment and inspiration for many to believe and see where we can go – said the singer and forward.

Livinho acted for less than 15 minutes, but had active participation. Good exchange of passes, triangulations and two moves that drew attention: the penalty suffered after an attempt to dribble inside the area and a chance to score in the last minute of the match.

– I’ve been training a lot and dedicating myself on and off the field. I believe the result is an example of what I’ve been training on a daily basis, dedicating myself. I got in well and managed to do it on the field, what happened when I didn’t hit the penalty was to talk about it on a daily basis. It’s not because I’m Livinho that I’m going to hit, there’s a line and I hope to get my turn – analyzed the singer.

Combining his singing career and daily training at São Caetano, Livinho prefers to wait for the end of his contract, valid for three months, to assess whether he will continue acting in professional football or just in the music business.

– It’s been too big, I intend to do it well [o contrato] and think first about this championship and the next games and then say if I’m going to continue or not. The minutes I stayed with today show that you can make a difference. Physically it wasn’t that difficult because I keep an active life, but I knew it wouldn’t be easy. I want to be a starter, play both halves and I’m dedicating myself – he said.