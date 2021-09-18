Liziane cries when she doesn’t participate in a toast at a party

by

Model Liziane Gutierrez, one of the pieces of “A Fazenda 13”, cried during the first party of the rural reality show tonight. The girl was left alone in a corner of the party while her colleagues made a toast and ended up in tears. Soon, Rico Melquiades questioned her about what happened:

Nobody likes me, buddy. Liziane Gutierrez

“Everyone was calling you, friend, everyone was whistling at you. He was whistling,” Rico said, referring to MC Gui, who joined the duo. “I called you a lot of times, are you crazy?” said the MC.

“I like you, but people don’t like me. I’m not talking about you, I know who likes me, do you think I’m crazy?”, questioned Liziane.

“So fuck*-s* for those who don’t like it, friend, because I’m like that here too,” commented Rico, and along with MC Gui, he took Liziane back to the party.

The Farm 13: Kevin and Chris rocks the first reality party

A Fazenda 2021: Decoration of the first party in A Fazenda 13 - Reproduction/Playplus

1 / 21

A Fazenda 2021: Decoration of the first party in A Fazenda 13

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Aline and Medrado give kisses - Reproduction/Playplus

two / 21

The Farm 2021: Aline and Medrado give a kiss

Play/Playplus

The 2021 Farm: Outdoor party area - Reproduction/Playplus

3 / 21

The Farm 2021: Outdoor party area

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Nego do Borel enjoying the first reality party - Reproduction/Playplus

4 / 21

A Fazenda 2021: Nego do Borel enjoying the first party of the reality show

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Pedestrians enjoying drinks from the first party - Reproduction/Playplus

5 / 21

The Farm 2021: Pedestrians enjoying drinks from the first party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: First party dance floor - Reproduction/Playplus

6 / 21

The Farm 2021: Dance floor of the first party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Peões at the first reality party - Reproduction/Playplus

7 / 21

The Farm 2021: Peões in the first party of the reality

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Kevin Chris plays show at first party - Reproduction/Playplus

8 / 21

The Farm 2021: Kevin Chris performs at the first party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Kevin Chris plays show at first party - Reproduction/Playplus

9 / 21

The Farm 2021: Kevin Chris performs at the first party

Play/Playplus

Farm 2021: Sthe Matos makes enough to complete the team - Reproduction/Playplus

10 / 21

Farm 2021: Sthe Matos makes enough to complete the team

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Peoas Enjoy Drinks - Reproduction/Playplus

11 / 21

The Farm 2021: People Enjoy Drinks

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco enjoying party - Reproduction/Playplus

12 / 21

The Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco enjoying party

Play/Playplus

Farm 2021: Sthé arrived enjoying the party - Reproduction/Playplus

13 / 21

The Farm 2021: Sthé arrived enjoying the party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Mileide at the first reality party - Reproduction/Playplus

14 / 21

The Farm 2021: Mileide at the first reality party

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Dynho Alves gives a dance show at the party - Reproduction/Playplus

15 / 21

A Farm 2021: Dynho Alves gives a dance show at the party

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Dynho Alves gives a dance show at the party - Reproduction/Playplus

16 / 21

A Farm 2021: Dynho Alves gives a dance show at the party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Liziane cries at the party - Reproduction/Playplus

17 / 21

The Farm 2021: Liziane cries at the party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Triple Seal of Peoas - Reproduction/Playplus

18 / 21

The Farm 2021: Triple Seal of Peas

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Rico says he is angry with scenes by Nego do Borel - Reproduction/Playplus

19 / 21

The Farm 2021: Rico says he is disgusted with scenes by Nego do Borel

Play/Playplus

2021 Farm: Nego do Borel cries in celebration - Reproduction/Playplus

20 / 21

The Farm 2021: Nego do Borel cries in celebration

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Nego do Borel loses teeth in celebration - Reproduction/Playplus

21 / 21

The Farm 2021: Nego do Borel loses teeth in celebration

Play/Playplus

The Farm 13: Who should the farmer Gui Araujo indicate for the farm?

2.79%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

2.86%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

4.22%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.49%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.49%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.30%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

17.57%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.74%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

4.78%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

2.48%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.18%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.87%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

17.32%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

24.58%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

9.31%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

2.86%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.18%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.43%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.55%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

Total of 1611 wishes

Validate your vote

Incorrect text, please try again.