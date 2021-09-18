Liziane cries when she doesn’t participate in a toast at a party

Model Liziane Gutierrez, one of the pieces of “A Fazenda 13”, cried during the first party of the rural reality show tonight. The girl was left alone in a corner of the party while her colleagues made a toast and ended up in tears. Soon, Rico Melquiades questioned her about what happened:

Nobody likes me, buddy. Liziane Gutierrez

“Everyone was calling you, friend, everyone was whistling at you. He was whistling,” Rico said, referring to MC Gui, who joined the duo. “I called you a lot of times, are you crazy?” said the MC.

“I like you, but people don’t like me. I’m not talking about you, I know who likes me, do you think I’m crazy?”, questioned Liziane.

“So fuck*-s* for those who don’t like it, friend, because I’m like that here too,” commented Rico, and along with MC Gui, he took Liziane back to the party.

The Farm 13: Kevin and Chris rocks the first reality party

1 / 21 A Fazenda 2021: Decoration of the first party in A Fazenda 13 Play/Playplus two / 21 The Farm 2021: Aline and Medrado give a kiss Play/Playplus 3 / 21 The Farm 2021: Outdoor party area Play/Playplus 4 / 21 A Fazenda 2021: Nego do Borel enjoying the first party of the reality show Play/Playplus 5 / 21 The Farm 2021: Pedestrians enjoying drinks from the first party Play/Playplus 6 / 21 The Farm 2021: Dance floor of the first party Play/Playplus 7 / 21 The Farm 2021: Peões in the first party of the reality Play/Playplus 8 / 21 The Farm 2021: Kevin Chris performs at the first party Play/Playplus 9 / 21 The Farm 2021: Kevin Chris performs at the first party Play/Playplus 10 / 21 Farm 2021: Sthe Matos makes enough to complete the team Play/Playplus 11 / 21 The Farm 2021: People Enjoy Drinks Play/Playplus 12 / 21 The Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco enjoying party Play/Playplus 13 / 21 The Farm 2021: Sthé arrived enjoying the party Play/Playplus 14 / 21 The Farm 2021: Mileide at the first reality party Play/Playplus 15 / 21 A Farm 2021: Dynho Alves gives a dance show at the party Play/Playplus 16 / 21 A Farm 2021: Dynho Alves gives a dance show at the party Play/Playplus 17 / 21 The Farm 2021: Liziane cries at the party Play/Playplus 18 / 21 The Farm 2021: Triple Seal of Peas Play/Playplus 19 / 21 The Farm 2021: Rico says he is disgusted with scenes by Nego do Borel Play/Playplus 20 / 21 The Farm 2021: Nego do Borel cries in celebration Play/Playplus 21 / 21 The Farm 2021: Nego do Borel loses teeth in celebration Play/Playplus