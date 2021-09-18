Liziane says she became a ‘monster’ after facial harmonization in a BH clinic

Douglas Lima – Special for Uai

(credit: Liziane Gutierrez gave details of her facial harmonization (photo: Reproduction/PlayPlus))

The target of criticism and memes on social media because of her physical appearance, Liziane Gutierrez, the controversial participant in Record TV’s A Fazenda 13, revealed that she faced problems with facial harmonization, which caused her unexpected reactions.

In the reality show, led by Adriane Galisteu, the pea openly spoke at dawn this Thursday (09/16), about the problems with plastic surgery and opened the game in a conversation with Aline Mineiro at the headquarters of Itapecerica da Serra, in the interior of São Paulo.

The socialite doesn’t hide that she is a fan of the procedures and has already stated in interviews that she performed more than 20 surgeries, the girl came to be in a coma after problems caused by an unsuccessful surgery.

“I did the harmonization in 2018 and had the rejection. I cut my entire mouth, I don’t know how much can be put in, the person who is undergoing the procedure has to know. When the problem started, he said it was allergy, allergy, allergy and I was monstrous. It was horrible,” he said.

The model told the ex-panicat that she became known in tabloids and gossip sites because her face was unrecognizable.

“Then it swelled, swelled and my face was deformed. Matters came out of this in the United States, it’s like I was a sub from the sub-celebrity there. I had a monstrous face at the doctor and I don’t know if it was a nurse or a patient, but my whole monstrous face ended up in the media. When it came out on TMZ [site internacional], the doctor here called me every single day, afraid of giving him shit”, he vented.

Liziane claims that it was not an allergy and that she was the victim of an unsuccessful facial harmonization performed in a clinic in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais and that the doctor exaggerated the product he had used, so she had to use steroids, due to to the pains. Despite being afraid of gaining weight, she confirmed that she finished the treatment with the drug.

“I was dealing with it as an allergy until the doctors in the United States said it was excessive and I started to do the removal process. (…) Then, it passed, I did the business and my face practically returned to normal”.

Liziane Gutierrez

According to the North American publication TMZ, which followed the entire saga of the participant, Gutierrez spent about US$ 3,000 (about R$ 15,500 at current prices) to apply the products in 2019. The removal surgery cost US$ 10 thousand (R$ 51.8 thousand)

The digital influencer even participated in the famous Botched program, an American reality show about cosmetic surgery gone wrong.

cyberbullying

On Wednesday (15/09), the day after the rural reality show premiered, the model’s team released a note repudiating the attacks suffered by the competitor on social networks.

“On behalf of the staff and employees who provide services to Liziane Gutierrez, we hereby inform that we repudiate any act of moral harassment, hateful attacks and cyberbullying. The act of insulting, humiliating and practicing psychological violence on the internet is also considered a crime and it hurts the model’s moral integrity,” says an excerpt from the note.