Liziane says she became a ‘monster’ after facial harmonization in a BH clinic

Target for criticism and memes on social media because of its physical appearance, Liziane Gutierrez, the participant controversy of The Farm 13, gives Record TV, revealed that he faced problems in facial harmony, which caused him unexpected reactions.

On the reality show, hosted by Adriane Galisteu, the person spoke openly at dawn this Thursday (09/16), about the problems with plastics and opened the game in a conversation with Aline Mineiro at the headquarters of Itapecerica da Serra, inside So Paulo.

The socialite does not hide her faith in the procedures and has already stated in interviews that she had performed more than 20 surgeries, the person was even in a coma after problems caused by an unsuccessful surgery.

“I did the harmonization in 2018 and had the rejection. I’ve cut my entire mouth off, I don’t know how much can be put in, the person doing the procedure has to know. When he started to have the problem, he said that allergy, allergy, allergy and I was monstrous. It was horrible,” he said.

The model told the ex-panicat that she started to become known in tabloids and gossip sites because her face was unrecognizable.

“A, swelled, swelled and my face was deformed. Matters came out of this in the United States, as if I were a sub from the sub-celebrity there. I had a monstrous face at the doctor and I don’t know if it was a nurse or a patient, but my whole monstrous face ended up in the media. When it came out on TMZ [site internacional], the doctor here called me every single day afraid of giving him shit”, he vented.

Liziane, states that it was not an allergy and that she was the victim of an unsuccessful facial harmonization performed in a clinic of Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais and that the doctor exaggerated the product she had used, so she had to use steroids due to the pain. Despite being afraid of gaining weight, she confirmed that she finished the treatment with the drug.

“I was dealing with it as an allergy until the doctors in the United States said it was excessive, and I started to go through the withdrawal process. (…) So, it passed, I did business and my face practically returned to normal”. Liziane Gutierrez

According to the North American publication TMZ, which followed the entire saga of the participant, Gutierrez spent around US$ 3 thousand (approximately R$ 15,500 at current prices) to apply the products in 2019. The removal surgery cost US$ 10 thousand (R$ 51.8 thousand).

The digital influencer even participated in the famous program Botched, American reality show about cosmetic surgery gone wrong.

cyberbullying

On Wednesday (09/15), the day after the rural reality show premiered, the model’s team released a note repudiating the attacks suffered by the competitor on social networks.

“On behalf of Liziane Gutierrez’s consultancy and collaborators, we hereby inform that we repudiate any act of bullying, hateful attacks and cyberbullying. The act of insulting, humiliating and practicing psychological violence on the internet is also considered a crime and hurts the model’s moral integrity,” says an excerpt from the note.