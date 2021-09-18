Liziane talks about Carla Diaz and Tati asks who she is

Liziane Gutierrez commented on Carla Diaz’s participation in BBB 21 during a conversation between Tati Quebra Barraco, Medrado and Rico Melquiades, in the outdoor area of ​​”A Fazenda 13″ (Record TV), in the early hours of today, after a fight between Rico and Solange Gomes. Liziane said that the actress was burned on the Globo reality show for not having positioned herself after a false wall and Tati asked who she was talking about.

“That girl there, Carla Diaz, she got burned a lot. She remembers that she went in and, instead of shooting everywhere, she said: ‘Oh, I’m not going to talk now,'” said Gutierrez. Medrado countered saying: “Oh, you see she didn’t want to screw up”.

Without understanding the conversation, Tati Quebra Barraco asked:

Who is this? , Tati Breaks Shack

Liziane Gutierrez explained to the guest that they were talking about the actress. “The one from Globo, the blonde, from the soap opera by Bibi Perigosa that also made Inshalá…”.

Everyone laughed at the situation and Tati justified herself: “She’s grown a lot, right?”