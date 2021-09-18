Luan recovers and trains with the Corinthians squad aiming for the match against Amrica-MG

This Friday afternoon, Corinthians held the penultimate training session before the match against América-MG, which takes place on Sunday, at 6:15 pm, for the 21st round of the Brasileirão. Technician Sylvinho performed activities by sectors.

As usual, the athletes warmed up on Field 3, with passing work in a small space. Then, Sylvinho split the squad into two: the midfielders and forwards trained offensive moves with assistants Doriva and Alex Meschini; the full-backs and defenders stayed with Sylvinho and, in Field 4, they did a specific job of commanded positioning.

After the end of training, some athletes remained in the CT and made additions such as free kicks, crosses and submissions.

The news of the day was the return of Luan to normal activities along with the rest of the cast. The 7 shirt, who has recovered from pain in the adductor in his thigh, had trained separately on Thursday. the midfielder Adson, still recovering from a trauma to his left leg, went to the lawn for a specific job with physiotherapist Caio Mello.

Corinthians squad returns to CT Joaquim Grava this Saturday morning to close the preparations for the Sunday clash, which takes place at 6:15 pm (GMT), at Neo Química Arena.

