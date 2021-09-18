Luciano do Valle’s grandson dies after being shot during an attempted robbery

the announcer’s grandson Luciano do Valle, Lucas, 29, died last Friday night (17) after being shot during an attempted robbery in São Paulo on the 15th. The information is from Band.

Lucas was a businessman, lived in the interior of São Paulo and had come to the capital of São Paulo on business. The young man, who would turn 30 on Saturday (18), was looking at messages on his cell phone near his workplace, when two criminals announced the robbery. Shortly after the shooting, the assailants fled, one of them in the victim’s car. According to the police, the criminals’ objective was to steal money from Lucas’ bank accounts. The robbers are still at large.

Lucas’ mother, journalist Alessandra do Valle, paid tribute on social media. “My captain, thank you for so many lessons! What an honor to be your mother! God is welcoming you with open arms! You lived intensely every second of your life! Go in peace my light! Your mother loves you unconditionally! Let’s give it up for our golden boy! Your legacy will be of beautiful fruit!”

The announcer Luciano do Valle died on April 19, 2014 in Uberlândia (MG) after getting sick when he arrived in the city to narrate a game of the Brazilian Championship.

