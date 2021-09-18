Luciano do Valle’s grandson dies after being shot in the head during a robbery

Lucas do Valle, grandson of iconic sports narrator Luciano do Valle, died after being shot in the head by assailants on Wednesday (15). The information was confirmed by Lucas’ mother, through social networks, this Saturday (18th).

“Thank you for so many teachings. What an honor to be your mother. God is welcoming you with open arms”, wrote Alessandra do Valle, in a publication with her son on Instagram. “You lived intensely every second of your life. His legacy will be of beautiful fruits”, he added.

Lucas would celebrate 30 years this Saturday (18). Her aunt Fernanda also lamented her nephew’s death through social media. “I never imagined that on his 30th birthday I would be reporting his death. My heart is broken! In addition to the deep pain, there is no way not to get angry”, he said.

The Military Police of the State of São Paulo stated that they found Lucas lying on the ground, on Wednesday (15), after firearms were fired. He was in the space “Riplay Sports”, the court opposite for recording work videos, in the south of the capital.

Witnesses said the sales manager arrived for work when two men on a motorcycle announced the robbery, shot and fled. The car was then abandoned. The case is being conducted at the 17th DP, which investigates the facts.