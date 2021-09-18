Luciano do Valle’s grandson dies after being shot in the head in an assault in SP | Soccer

Play / Instagram Luciano do Valle’s grandson was shot in the head during an attempted robbery in São Paulo

Lucas do Valle, 29, grandson of the narrator Luciano do Valle, died this Friday night (17). The commercial manager was hospitalized after being shot in the head during a robbery in Ipiranga, South Zone of São Paulo.

On social networks, family members published tributes to Lucas, who would turn 30 this Saturday (18th). Alessandra do Valle, the victim’s mother, posted a photo next to her son on her Instagram profile.

“My captain, thank you for so many teachings! What an honor to be your mother! God is welcoming you with open arms! You lived intensely every second of your life! Go in peace, my light! Your mother loves you unconditionally! Let’s give it up for our golden boy! Your legacy will be of beautiful fruit!” she wrote.

Lucas’ aunt, Fernanda do Valle, also spoke on social media. “I never imagined that on his 30th birthday, I would be communicating his death! My heart is broken!”, he published.

In a statement, the Hospital São Paulo, where he was hospitalized, said that Lucas was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) “with a very serious neurological condition”.

After the attempted robbery, military police were called, but found the victim shot and lying on the sidewalk when they arrived at the scene, informed the Secretariat of Public Security of São Paulo (SSP). He was rescued and taken to hospital in serious condition.

Witnesses reported that the sales manager was approached by two men on a motorcycle as he arrived for work. The criminals shot the victim and fled, taking Lucas’ car. After the action, the vehicle was abandoned on Rua do Lago, in Vila Nair.

The case was registered with the 17th Police Department as an attempted robbery, seizure and delivery of a vehicle.