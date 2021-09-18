Luciano do Valle’s grandson dies after being shot in the head

Businessman Lucas do Valle, grandson of sports narrator Luciano do Valle, died early this Saturday from complications after being shot in the head during an attempted robbery last Wednesday, in the south of São Paulo.







Lucas do Valle was shot Reproduction Instagram Photo: Instagram Play

Lucas would turn 30 today and spent the last few days in a coma. The entrepreneur’s mother, Alessandra do Valle, reported his death through her social networks. “My captain, thank you for so many teachings! What an honor to be your mother! God is welcoming you with open arms! You lived intensely every second of your life! Go in peace, my light! Your mother loves you unconditionally! Let’s give it up for our baby boy gold! Your legacy will be of beautiful fruits!”.

Security camera videos show the action of the men who shot him. In the content of the images obtained by the police, it is possible to identify two men riding motorcycles at the scene of the crime. While the motorcycle rider watches, the other criminal shoots Lucas and runs away. Afterwards, he returns and steals the businessman’s car.

Lucas is the second oldest grandson of the narrator, who died in April 2014, before narrating the game between Corinthians and Atlético-MG, for the Brazilian Championship. The businessman worked together as an advisor to his grandfather in the late 2000s. He also spent seven years in the commercial part of SBT before working in an artist agency.