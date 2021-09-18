Luciano Huck talks about millionaire salary and explains Sunday’s purpose – Famous

Luciano Huck (photo: Reproduo/TV Globo) In an interview with Veja magazine, the presenter Luciano Huck showed annoyance when commenting on the amount of salary he receives from the TV Globo. According to the presenter of Sunday, money is no longer an agenda in your life.

“It’s a speculation that revolves around this mystique of the huge remuneration of TV, but I don’t think that lighting up this type of remuneration in a country like Brazil will bring any benefit. Today, I have reached my maximum: life is not about what we put together, but what we spread. The financial side was not on my priority list,” he explained. Luciano Huck.

According to the presenter, he invests the money and cares about a social legacy. Previously quoted to the 2022 presidential election, Huck, who denies having worked on a candidacy, now says he will not leave public debate aside.

“My performance will continue on and off TV. A lot of people said I would become a politician, but I think I’ve become a politician for some time. I don’t intend to leave the public debate. […] What brought me to Sunday was the fact that I was a storyteller. I like to connect with reality, with everyday life, with what’s inside the door” Luciano Huck

Luciano Huck he still defends the importance of social reporting, which he took from the cauldron for the Sunday program, which, according to him, act to raise the self-esteem of Brazilians. “Our thesis that showing the reality of most Brazilians works”, he said.

“Just as in the 30s American cinema created the American Dream to rescue the self-esteem of the American people, open TV can play an important role in restoring self-esteem in Brazil at this difficult time”, he explained.