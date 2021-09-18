Luísa cries in despair and drops a bomb in Pedro’s lap · TV News

The novel by Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) and Dom Pedro 2º (Selton Mello) will gain a dramatic ingredient in the second phase of Nos Tempos do Imperador. During a meeting with the monarch, the countess of Barral will have a crying fit moments before she delivers a bombshell that promises to change the life of the royal family forever.

The plot written by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão will take an eight-year leap from next Monday (20), and the couple of lovers will remain in love after all this time. The meetings will bear fruit, and Luisa will reveal to the emperor that she is expecting his child.

In a scene scheduled to air from the last week of September, Pedro will go to a country house to meet the countess. The audience will see that their love is brighter than ever.

“How is it possible to love someone like that after so many years? And what I feel for you only increases with each day, with each encounter”, will declare Teresa Cristina’s husband (Leticia Sabatella).

“Me too! It’s so good when it’s just the two of us!”, will return Luisa, who will not be able to contain her tears of emotion and despair.

Pedro will be confused, but the Countess of Barral will drop the bomb right away. “I know this is not the time, I don’t want to disrupt your life even more, I didn’t expect such a thing! I’m pregnant, Pedro! We’re going to have a baby!”, will fire the character of Mariana Ximenes.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

