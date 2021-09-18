Lula remains the favorite in the 1st and 2nd round scenarios

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) remains at the top of the polls of intention to vote for the 2022 presidential elections. A poll conducted by Datafolha, published this Friday (17), shows the PT member with at least 17 points of advantage over President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) in first-round scenarios in which candidates were listed to the respondent (stimulated and single response).

According to the survey, Lula has between 42 and 44%, having reduced his advantage a little over Bolsonaro, who appeared with 25% and 26% of voting intentions in the situations presented for the first round.

Third way candidates also remain at the same levels of previous surveys. The only one who manages to reach double digits is Ciro Gomes (PDT), who reaches a maximum of 12% of voting intentions. The others, such as João Doria and Eduardo Leite from PSDB, Luis Henrique Mandetta (DEM) and José Luiz Datena (PSL) are around 5%.

The numbers for the first round change a lot when the question is asked spontaneously, without presenting candidate options: 38% of those interviewed said they do not know who they will vote for, 27% cited Lula and 20% Bolsonaro. The percentage of people who say they will vote blank or null is expressive in all scenarios, remaining around 10%.

second shift

According to the Datafolha survey, Lula appears as the winner of the presidential election in all the second round situations in which he appears in the dispute: against Jair Bolsonaro, Ciro Gomes and João Doria. When the PT is not in the equation, both Ciro and Doria win the dispute against Bolsonaro.

Below, see how the first and second round scenarios turned out, with a margin of error of two percentage points, more or less.

1st shift: stimulated and single response

Scene 1

Lula (PT): 44%

Jair Bolsonaro (no party): 26%

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 9%

João Doria (PSDB): 4%

Luis Henrique Mandetta (DEM): 3%

White/Null/None: 11%

Doesn’t know/No response: 2%

Scenario 2

Lula (PT): 42%

Jair Bolsonaro (no party): 25%

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 12%

Eduardo Leite (PSDB): 4%

Luis Henrique Mandetta (DEM): 4%

White/Null/None: 11%

Doesn’t know/No response: 2%

Scenario 3

Lula (PT): 44%

Jair Bolsonaro (no party): 26%

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 11%

João Doria (PSDB): 6%

White/Null/None: 11%

Doesn’t know/No response: 1%

Scenario 4

Lula (PT): 42%

Jair Bolsonaro (no party): 24%

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 10%

João Doria (PSDB): 5%

José Luiz Datena (PSL): 4%

Simone Tebet (MDB): 2%

Aldo Rebelo (no party): 1%

Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM): 1%

Alessandro Vieira (Citizenship): 0

White/None/None: 10%

Doesn’t know: 2%

1st shift: spontaneous and single response

Doesn’t know/No response: 38%

Lula (PT): 27%

Jair Bolsonaro (no party): 20%

White/Null: 10%

Others: 3%

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 2%

second shift

Lula x Bolsonaro

Lula (PT): 56%

Jair Bolsonaro: 31%

White/Null: 13%

Doesn’t know: 1%

Lula x Doria

Squid (PT): 55%

João Doria (PSDB): 23%

Blank/null: 22%

Doesn’t know: 1%

Bolsonaro x Ciro

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 52%

Jair Bolsonaro: 33%

Blank/null: 15%

Doesn’t know: 1%

Bolsonaro x Doria

João Doria (PSDB): 46%

Jair Bolsonaro: 34%

Blank/null: 19%

Doesn’t know: 1%

Lula x Cyrus

Lula (PT): 51%

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 29%

Blank/null: 19%

Doesn’t know: 1%

Methodology

The Datafolha survey was carried out in person with 3,667 people, aged 16 or over, in 190 cities, between the 13th and 15th of September. The margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points.