Mané reaches the 100th goal, Salah takes artillery, and Liverpool beats Crystal Palace

Without the injured Roberto Firmino, the Liverpool had a great performance by Salah and Mané to win the Crystal Palace by 3-0 and take the lead of the Premier League.

The match, valid for the fifth round of the English, was held in Afield Road, this Saturday (18/09), broadcast by ESPN on Star+.

The first half started very busy. In less than three minutes it was two balls that Crystal Palace hit Alisson’s crossbar. At 15, the Reds gave the change. Mané crossed from the left and Henderson shot from the first, but goalkeeper Guaita made a great save.

Liverpool opened the scoring after a corner kick from the left. Salah headed in the left corner of Guaita, who stretched out to defend. On the rebound, Mané completed it to the back of the net.

Liverpool’s second goal came 33 minutes into the second half. After a corner kick, the ball hit Virgil van Dijk’s back and fell to Salah. The attacker kicked with the first shot to extend the advantage. He took over the English artillery with four goals.

At the end of the match, Keita landed a beautiful shot from outside the area and overcame the Palace goalkeeper to close the scoring for the Reds.

Mane celebrates goal for Liverpool John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

They did well: Mané and Salah

It was Mané’s 100th goal with the Liverpool shirt. He is only the 18th player to achieve the feat by Reds. There are 9 straight games that the striker scored against Crystal Palace.

Salah scored 101 goals in the competition, 2 for Chelsea and 99 for Liverpool. Now, the shirt 11 targets Didier Drogba. Now retired, the Ivorian has 104 goals and is the African player with the most goals in the Premier League.

It was bad: Diogo Jota

The Portuguese entered Firmino’s vacancy, but didn’t make a good game and lost a goal made. At 27 of the first half, Guaita saved a header from Thiago, but on the rebound, Diogo Jota, free in the small area, kicked hard over the crossbar.

Championship status

With the result, Liverpool will 13 stitches, in first placing.

Crystal Palace is in 13th, with 5 spots.