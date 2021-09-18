Mário comments on investments in the cast and projects more Flu reinforcements

Mário Bittencout, president of Fluminense, gave a press conference this Friday, directly from CT Carlos Castilho, in Barra da Tijuca, and commented on the investments made by the green, white and maroon club for the season, especially with a focus on Libertadores. The president still projected more reinforcements on the team, but keeping in mind the club’s financial recovery project.

– I’m already here to tell you, because we don’t have plenty of resources and have a gigantic debt that consumes our cash flow, we are forced to wait a little, until the end of the year, to make new investments , to know which competition we will be in. Why were we able to increase investment in the 2021 team? Because with Libertadores’ revenues, we channeled all these revenues to the football department, which managed to make signings a little heavier than they had done in 2020 – he said, adding:

– We will be able, on time, to strengthen the cast a little more, but I repeat, gradually, brick by brick, we have been making Fluminense come back to star in our conditions and so we will move forward with our solid project, for the recovery of the institution, which will obviously culminate in the recovery within the field, with the achievements within the field – he concluded.

