Marvel designer shows a different look for the return of the Abominable

The Incredible Hulk villain is back on the MCU and almost had a different look

Marvel’s visual artist, Anthony Francisco, used their social networks to talk about the studio’s new movie, Shang-Chi, and took the opportunity to share an unused look of the Abominable, a character who appears at a certain point in the film.

On Instagram, Francisco posted:

“There’s so much to say about Shang-Chi, the movie for me was great! And making history is always what Marvel Studios does! I don’t think I’ve ever seen a Chinese superhero on the big screen! And with a full cast of Asian actors!! I am so happy to have been well received! I feel grateful and proud to be a part of this! Here’s an image I got the green light to share. The art is of this green guy that I drew countless times in my high school days … because he always fought the Hulk. And I loved drawing the Hulk during my science class… I actually drew during all of my classes except science haha, I wanted to pay attention in that class!”

Check out the art published by the artist:

Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings is playing in theaters and is slated to reach the Disney+ in mid-October.

Stay with: