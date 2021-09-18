Matrix Resurrections is postponed in Brazil and gets new teaser; look!

Warner Bros. decided to postpone the release of Matrix Resurrections in Brazilian cinemas. Initially, the film would arrive on December 16th, but it has now moved to December 22nd, the same date it will be released in the United States.

The announcement was made through a teaser released on Thursday (16). The company did not comment on this, but the decision to postpone it was probably made to prevent the feature film from competing with Spider-Man: No Return Home, which opens in Brazil on December 16th.

The new promotional video shows a likely conversation between humans who are in Zion and others who are inside the Matrix. One detail is that the name of the character Zee, who was played by actress Nona Gaye in reloaded and Revolutions, is quoted.

In flashes, the teaser also features a bit more of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Morpheus and fight scenes, including as the villain Agent Smith.

Check out the video below:

Matrix Resurrections will be directed by Lana Wachowski, who is also responsible for the script. The cast includes actors such as Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Christina Ricci, Telma Hopkins, Eréndira Ibarra, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Brian J. Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith.

In a recent interview, director Lana Wachowski said she decided to return to the franchise after personal tragedies she experienced in recent years. The film and especially the return of characters Neo and Trinity helped her to overcome the losses.