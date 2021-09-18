Mauro Cezar: Flamengo does well when he challenges the CBF and criticizes the calendar – 09/17/2021

Flamengo had a week marked by the fight backstage, with the attempt to have an audience in Maracanã already in Sunday’s match against Grêmio, a possibility made impossible after the injunction obtained by Rubro-negro in the STJD was overturned. Then, the CBF announced the rescheduling of late games and caused a new discomfort with the club officials from Gávea, who complained and saw the performance as a possible reprisal.

In the podcast Posse de Bola #161, Mauro Cezar Pereira states that Flamengo’s current board has a series of questionable positions, but he is right when he enters a collision course with the CBF and its calendar, when the club he sees himself harmed.

“Flamengo wanted to face CBF. I have several restrictions on Rodolfo Landim and his management, several attitudes, but I think Flamengo does well when they challenge CBF, when they go to the sports court in Switzerland to protest against the calendar, when they complain and says ‘I don’t agree with this here, I’m short on FIFA date’, when Pedro doesn’t give up for the Olympic team, I think Landim is right and Flamengo is right. but then I think it’s right,” says Mauro.

“Someone has to face the CBF and we have to remember that this calendar exists because of the CBF, that this tightening of dates is the responsibility of the CBF and Atlético-MG prefers to compose, as the people from São Paulo compose, as the top world composes. São Paulo composed last year and won the rescheduled games as a gift only after he was eliminated from the knockout competitions,” he adds.

Mauro Cezar disapproves the decision of the CBF to reschedule the dates without waiting for the chance of Flamengo being eliminated from the Copa do Brasil before by Athletico-PR in the semifinal and considers that this is a reprisal by the entity to the positions adopted by the red-black board , especially in an attempt to carry out their games with the public through an injunction, which was overturned yesterday morning at the STJD.

“One way or another, what are they doing? It’s instantaneous, after all this imbroglio, the CBF decided to schedule the games. Of course, the CBF will do it in retaliation. Now, when a club decides to face the CBF and criticize the calendar that we criticize so much, I can’t criticize this club. Flamengo is right at the moment, because they’re up against CBF,” says Mauro.

“Did Atlético-MG accept to play? Yes, because Atlético-MG is composing all the time, they even have the nerve to put thousands of fans at Mineirão to face River Plate and then come up with talk of sports fair play at the Brazilian Nationals, it’s a highly concealed posture,” he adds.

Mauro believes that it would be more correct to stretch the Brazilian Nationals so as not to make the club have to play matches with such short breaks. He also criticizes the clubs’ posture for coming together to try to postpone the round due to Flamengo’s injunction to have an audience, but not taking a similar measure when they lose players to the teams on FIFA dates.

“To change this calendar there is only one way, it is to create discomfort for the CBF, this is a war, you have to create discomfort, push the calendar, put the problem in the hands of the CBF and let it turn around, as it was in the pandemic, or so we will spend our whole life saying ‘how absurd, the state has four months’, and we will always accept that”, says Mauro.

“The union of clubs to stop the championship this weekend because of Flamengo’s supporters was huge, now the union of clubs to stop the championship on the FIFA date doesn’t exist. In other words, it’s a subservient posture and I don’t I can agree with that,” he concludes.

Ball Possession: When and where to listen?

The recording of the Ball possession is scheduled for Mondays and Fridays at 9am, always broadcast live by the home of the UOL or in the profiles of UOL Sport on social networks (YouTube, Facebook and Tweetr).

From noon, the Ball possession will be available on major podcast aggregators. You can listen, for example, on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music and Youtube — the latter also on video. Other UOL podcasts are available at uol.com.br/podcasts.